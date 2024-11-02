Thanksgiving Feasts, Wine Workshops & More from the East End Food Seen

November is finally here – and Thanksgiving specials are on the menu.

Can you believe it’s November already? October came and went, but there’s still plenty of exciting happenings and Thanksgiving festivities to prepare for on the East End! Check it out below:

Art of Eating has brought back their iconic Thanksgiving to-go menu! Get your order in early; you are not going to want to miss the deliciousness that they have in store. Start your meal with selections of hand-picked artisan, imported and local cheeses, Kombucha squash & goat cheese spread, not so traditional relish tray, Nova Scotia lobster salad, new age Waldorf salad, creamy heirloom squash, golden beet & turmeric bisque or corn & lobster chowder. When it comes to the star of the meal, your turkey, you can expect a free range, never frozen bird that will be reared in small flocks in Water Mill.

Aside from the whole slow roasted turkey, you can also indulge in slow roasted Berkshire baked glazed ham, whole toasted Mecox turkey breast and dressing roulade or a TRUE turkey breast confit for your main dish. Sides to complete your meal include country herb dressing, quinoa dressing, organic buttermilk mashed potatoes, vanilla & orange scented sweet potato puree, garlic, lemon & parmesan roasted Green Thumb Brussels sprouts, sauteed broccolini and portobello mushroom, baked honeynut squash stuffed with squash caponata or giblet gravy. Finally, everyone’s favorite course, dessert! Save room for Wickham’s Farm pear & almond tart, creamy cheesecake crème brûlée, vegan pumpkin pecan pie tea bread, Milk Pail honey apple crisp or chocolate ganache souffle cake (gf). Visit their website for more information and to place your orders!

Thanksgiving at Lulu Kitchen & Bar will celebrate the holiday with a traditional turkey entrée on Thursday, Nov. 28 available from noon to 8 p.m.! The holiday themed menu offers roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, chestnut-sunchoke stuffing, sweet potato soufflé, roasted lemon Brussels sprouts and house gravy. It will be available for two for $110, plus tax and gratuity; a minimum of two people at a table must order. A kids’ portion of the feast is also available for $30 in addition to the regular a la carte menu. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy or by calling them directly at 631-725-0900. Want to enjoy the holiday at home? A takeout package is available along with add-on sides and canapes. Visit their website for the full menu and email info@lulusagharbor.com to order.

Fill your table with Thanksgiving dishes from L&W Market! They will be offering a special catering menu in celebration of Thanksgiving with items ranging from hors d’oeuvres to main dishes, sides to desserts. Wow your guests with dishes such as shrimp cocktail, a Thanksgiving cheese board, lobster pumpkin bisque, free range heritage turkey with your choice of size, parker house rolls, croissant/celery/sage stuffing, Almond’s classic mac & cheese, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, chocolate croissant bread pudding, Blue Duck pumpkin pie, Blue Duck apple pie and so much more. All orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 25 with pick up available on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 3–5 p.m. or on Thanksgiving day from 9–11 a.m. Orders can be placed online on their website or by calling 631-537-1123.

Did you know?

#WineWednesday workshops have returned to Nick & Toni’s! Founded by Honest Man Hospitality Beverage Director and Certified Sommelier Chimene Visser Macnaughton, this collaboration with Luis Marin and Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is in its 11th year on the East End. The weekly classes offer certification-level wine education designed around themed tasting flights. Each ticket is $35 per week in advance and they include tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from Nick & Toni’s kitchen. The seminars are open to wine enthusiasts of all levels and are held on Wednesdays from 5:30–7 p.m. Dining room space is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Nick & Toni’s on Resy. Happy sipping!

Bits & Bites

There are three days left of Fall Long Island Restaurant Week! The last day to indulge in budget friendly meals at some of Long Island’s top restaurants is Sunday, November 3, so make sure to grab some friends and family and get eating! Secure your reservations now.

Are you ready for some football?! Townline BBQ is offering game day specials! Chef specials will change weekly and an example of items include smoked Pretzel Bites with cheddar cheese sauce and Buttermilk Fried Sweet Vidalia Onions with a side of chipotle mayo.

There’s still two games left in the World Series! Cheer on the Yankees with some friends and indulge in a special promotion from Nikki’s Not Dog Stand of their NY Dog and LA Dog that vegans, vegetarians AND carnivore eaters will love! The special NY/LA Dog Combo Package includes five of each for $100 or four of each for $88. Add on your favorite sides to complete your meal! Email info@nikkisnotdogstand.com or call 631-899-4429 to place your orders.

Save the dates! Taste the Forks: Two Chefs, Two Dinners, One Great Cause. Join Almond Restaurant & Bar in Bridgehampton, Noah’s in Greenport and Slow Food East End for two evenings featuring seasonal and locally sourced menus and wine pairings on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15. More details to come, visit slowfoodeastend.org for more info.

Project MOST has been chosen as the featured charity recipient for the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of November! The learning center will receive $1 for each $2.50 reusable community bag sold during the month at the 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton location. Get shopping and pick up a bag at checkout!

Food Quote

“In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. It tastes like cinnamon and can fill up a house in the morning…”

~Cynthia Rylant, In November