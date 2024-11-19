Hamptons & NYC Dining Scenes Converge at These Hotspots

East Hampton’s LDV at the Maidstone offers the East End dining experience year-round.

With epicurean empires less than 100 miles from each other, it’s hard for a restaurateur not to exercise their culinary reach for both. Here are some select establishments with a presence on the East End as well as New York City.

Dine Out in the Hamptons & NYC

Doubles in Amagansett Square, Mimi in NYC

Brothers, business partners, visionaries. Thirty-somethings Evan and Daniel Bennett, born and raised in the East Hampton area of Springs, now have two gastronomic triumphs under their belts.

Their first foray into the culinary realm was several years back when they opened Mimi, a French bistro in Greenwich Village they named after their grandmother. Influenced by a trip to France, their raison d’etre is to infuse classic French dishes with exotic flavors and ingredients. A cozy spot with a vibrant crowd, they have a lengthy list of French wines, spirits, and imaginative cocktails.

In 2022 their homegrown spirit fueled a desire to birth an eatery in their homeland on the South Fork, and so Doubles — a casual eatery with Caribbean flare — was born. They decided Amagansett Square would be an ideal locale, catering to both locals and hungry tourists alike.

Roti — a dish with primary origins in India but also a traditional Caribbean staple — is the star of the show, with curried meats or veggies either in a generously-filled wrap or served over rice. You’ll also find doubles (the restaurant’s namesake, a Caribbean street sandwich made from curried chickpeas and fried flat bread), sandwiches, salads, ice cream, beer and more.

Sant Ambroeus, NYC & East Hampton

The original Sant Ambroeus opened its doors in Milan in 1936. In 1982, they set their sights across the Atlantic and established their first presence in Manhattan on Madison Avenue. Over the years they carefully cast their net across the Manhattan grid, anchoring several additional locations including Soho and the West Village.

Though geographically separate, each Sant Ambroeus establishment holds steadfast to its authentic Milanese origins. While each outpost has its own vibe and persona, their old-world culinary approach as well as “feel at home” spirit is ubiquitous.

Their culture is rooted in a magic formula: quality ingredients, skilled artisans in the kitchen and unparalleled service. Culinary director Iacopo Falai, who’s been at the helm for several years, is focused on attention to detail — choosing ingredients with care, curating an authentic menu, and preparing first-class Italian dishes.

Inspired by Sant Ambroeus’ heritage, menu selections include traditional risottos, pasta Bolognese and arrabbiata, branzino, ossobuco and more. Recipes are paired with a considerable collection of Italian wines, while desserts include Italian cornetti, gelato, cakes and cookies, all freshly made each day.

East Hampton Maidstone, Scarpetta Montauk & NYC by LDV Hospitality

Scarpetta first landed on the restaurant tract in New York City’s Meatpacking District in 2008, and on the mark of its 10-year anniversary in 2018, relocated to The James Hotel.

It has since created a notable roster of establishments with several locations in Manhattan, and expanding around the globe to Rome and London. The group also added some coastal charm to its repertoire, introducing Scarpetta Beach to Gurney’s Resort in Montauk.

On June 17 of this year, LDV Hospitality made its culinary debut at the Maidstone in East Hampton. The hotel itself went through a massive transformation with an entirely re-imagined hotel, restaurant and bar.

Chef Jorge Espinoza created an easy breezy menu at the Maidstone reflective of Hamptons culture while retaining Italian authenticity. Within the scope of contemporary Italian cuisine, Scarpetta’s kitchen aims to create seasonally inspired dishes using local ingredients. The signature pastas are made in-house, while fresh catch and shellfish are featured daily.

Arthur & Sons NYC & Bridgehampton

Grounded in traditional Italian culture, The Isidori Family behind Arthur & Sons has been on the restaurant scene in the New York City area since 1954 — with three generations in the business. They pride themselves on serving up “New York Italian food” that pays tribute to the “red sauce joints” that came before them.

Arthur & Sons takes up residence at two hot spots in Manhattan, serving up classic favorites like their wildly popular Sunday gravy, chicken parm, penne alla vodka, and spumoni.

This past May, Michelin Star Chef Joe Isidori, who spent much of his early career on the East End, extended the Arthur & Sons arm eastward — where he feels right at home — and opened doors to its latest locale in Bridgehampton. Sprinkled with a Hamptons vibe, the interior of the space strives for an old-school feel with a new-school look, while the menu stays true to their time-honored Italian recipes.