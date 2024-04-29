Recipe: Make Arthur & Sons Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka by Chef Joe Isidori
Get excited for the opening of Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton by making owner Chef Joe Isidori’s Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka! The recipe yields one pound of pasta, which serves four, and is a dish that will leave guests wanting more.
Arthur & Sons Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Ingredients:
16 oz of rigatoni (Bronze Cut)
5 tablespoons double concentrated tomato paste
3 cups of heavy cream
1 shallot, sliced
8 cloves of garlic, sliced
1 tablespoon Calabrian chili paste
1/4 cup of chopped speck or prosciutto
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1/2 cup vodka
1 chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano for shaving
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a pan, sauté the shallot, garlic and speck or prosciutto with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper until slightly brown.
- Add tomato paste and chili paste, cook until combined and slightly caramelized.
- Carefully deglaze the pan with vodka and then add heavy cream. Slightly reduce the sauce and add cooked rigatoni. Use pasta water to adjust the sauce if it’s a bit too thick.
- Toss all with Pecorino Romano cheese and plate. Shave fresh Parmigiano Reggiano with a Microplane over the top.
- Enjoy!
Arthur & Sons is coming to 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton this May. Learn more at arthurandsonsnyc.com.