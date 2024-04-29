Recipe: Make Arthur & Sons Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka by Chef Joe Isidori

The Arthur & Sons Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka by Chef Joe Isidori

Get excited for the opening of Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton by making owner Chef Joe Isidori’s Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka! The recipe yields one pound of pasta, which serves four, and is a dish that will leave guests wanting more.

Arthur & Sons Spicy Rigatoni Alla Vodka

Ingredients:

16 oz of rigatoni (Bronze Cut)

5 tablespoons double concentrated tomato paste

3 cups of heavy cream

1 shallot, sliced

8 cloves of garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon Calabrian chili paste

1/4 cup of chopped speck or prosciutto

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1/2 cup vodka

1 chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano for shaving

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a pan, sauté the shallot, garlic and speck or prosciutto with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper until slightly brown. Add tomato paste and chili paste, cook until combined and slightly caramelized. Carefully deglaze the pan with vodka and then add heavy cream. Slightly reduce the sauce and add cooked rigatoni. Use pasta water to adjust the sauce if it’s a bit too thick. Toss all with Pecorino Romano cheese and plate. Shave fresh Parmigiano Reggiano with a Microplane over the top. Enjoy!

Arthur & Sons is coming to 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton this May. Learn more at arthurandsonsnyc.com.