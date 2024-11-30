Mattituck Santa Thomas E. Fox, Sr. Has Died at 80

Thomas E. Fox Sr.

Thomas E. Fox, Sr. of Mattituck died on Saturday, November 16. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Fox; son Thomas E. Fox Jr. and daughter Susan M. Benken (James); brother Bob Fox (Cathleen); sister Patricia Fox; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Albert, Hazel, Ernest, Donald, Betty, Mildred, Ethel, Shirley, David and George; and daughter-in-law Bobbi Jo Fox.

Fox loved his family and would do anything for them at any time. He worked in construction and was always tinkering with something at home.

He was a pillar of the community, donating his time to play Santa for various stores and charities.

He loved kids and enjoyed seeing the smiles, and sometimes scared looks, on their faces when meeting the big guy. Many parents used him as a threat to make their kids behave when they saw “Santa.”

He always played the part with his signature red T-shirt, suspenders and Santa hat hanging out of his back pocket.

He loved to travel, race cars with his brothers (number 707) and watch NASCAR. He was an all-around good man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family received friends on Wednesday, November 20 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 21 in the DeFriest-Grattan Chapel. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.