Old Westbury Gardens 15th Annual Children in Bloom Luncheon Honors Jean Shafiroff

Carol Large, Jean Shafiroff, Joan MacNaughton, Joann K. Adams Sean Zanni Antoinette Biordi, Jean Shafiroff Sean Zanni The Old Westbury Gardens Committee Sean Zanni

Jean Shafiroff was honored at the 15th annual Children in Bloom Luncheon in support of Old Westbury Gardens‘ education and environmental programs.

The event celebrated Shafiroff’s dedication to philanthropy and highlighted the role that the historic estate plays in serving the community.

Old Westbury Gardens offers a variety of programs for students and educators, including complimentary visits for over 3,000 students each year.