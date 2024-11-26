Southern Hospitality: Palm Beach Food Festival Kicks Off Holiday Season

Galley at the Hilton Thanksgiving.

Food festivals, a great way to experience the creativity of local chefs in a social atmosphere are big in Palm Beach this season. The annual Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival will take place Thursday, Dec. 12, and carry on through the weekend, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Els for Autism Foundation. The action begins with five different sit down diners taking place throughout the county on Thursday, and on Friday features stellar meals, including feasts at the Eau Palm Beach and The Breakers. On Saturday the Eau will also host a grill event with such stellar chefs as Michelle Bernstein and Dylan Patel, and things culminate on Sunday with brunches, including one at Cafe Boulud, and an annual grand tasting at the Palm Beach Convention Center. PBFoodWineFest.com.

This year, for the first time, The Boca Raton will host its own event, Artisans of Wine & Food, January 17-19, with the Napa Valley Vintners. More than 75 winemakers will join celebrity toques including Hamptons favorite Laurent Tourondel, Mario Carbone, and D.C. star Fabio Trabocchi, who opened Fiolina in Boca last year. The resort will also host a dinner curated by all female chefs, alongside female winemakers; a caviar dinner, and an auction, which will include such prizes as fine wines, and a week in the South of France. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Even before the big events begin, there will be dining celebrations at the top hotels over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Boca Raton will serve a large buffet with organic free-range turkey, iced seafood bar, cedar plank salmon and lots of trimmings, along with pies, cobblers, live music and children’s entertainment.

The Eau, which was acquired by tech giant Larry Ellison this year, will have a buffet from 4-9, featuring Italian fare from the resort’s Polo restaurant.

At The Breakers, you can choose between celebrating in the Ponce de Leon ballroom, the Flagler steakhouse overlooking the golf course, or at Henry’s Palm Beach, the American comfort food spot on Royal Poinciana Way, owned by the resort.

Galley, at The Hilton in West Palm Beach, will offer a three-course prix fixe, with such options as butternut squash bisque, grilled peach salad with roasted kombucha, arugula and goat cheese, turkey breast roulade, and gooey pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream.

If you would prefer to stay home, but don’t want to cook, Le Colonial, the chic Southeast Asian restaurant in Delray, is preparing an extravaganza that will feed 10. It includes a lemongrass and chili roasted Amish Farm turkey; roasted Vidalia and ginger scented turkey jus; stuffing with French brioche, chestnut, roasted winter squash, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and fresh thyme; Japanese sweet potato casserole with five spices and organic honey; orange, ginger cranberry sauce; Brussels sprouts; and meyer lemon yuzu tart with citrus Meringue. Orders must be place d by November 18.

Meat Market in Boca Raton is offering specials of turkey leg confit roulade with pumpernickel stuffing and grand marnier sauce; yuzu hibiscus brined turkey breast with roasted butternut squash and cranberry marmalade; and a mixed grill of the leg confit and breast along with pistachio-crusted lamb chops and apricot mustard sauce; and a dessert of pumpkin tiramisu cake with cocoa powder ice cream and coffee espuma.

Big news going into the holiday season, is that Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa has opened a big, new location in The Royal Poinciana’s Slat House at 50 Cocoanut Row.

The 2400 square-foot space includes 11 hair stations, three spacious treatment rooms, lash and nail stations, and a private room for bespoke wigs and hairpieces.