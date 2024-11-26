Palm Beach Gala Guide: December-February, 2024-2025

Haute Living supports our veterans at America First gala at Mar-a-Lago on April 11, 2024 in Palm Beach (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

It’s gala season in Palm Beach County and South Florida this winter. Find out where to go to see and be seen from December to February 2024-2025.

Palm Beach County Gala Guide

DECEMBER 2024 PALM BEACH

Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach 6th Annual Cocktails for the Club “Havana Nights”

Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m.

The Havana-themed fundraiser will feature signature cocktails, action stations, themed entertainment, silent auction and more.

St. Andrew’s Club, Delray Beach, bgcpbc.org

JANUARY 2025 PALM BEACH

64th International Red Cross Ball

Friday, January 10, 7 p.m.

This renowned event is a cornerstone of the Palm Beach social season and raises money for disaster relief efforts. It will be hosted by Charles and Amanda Schumacher for the third consecutive year.

The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach, redcross.org

Cox Science Center and Aquarium 2025 Smarty Party

Thursday, January 16, 6 p.m.

This year’s gala entitled “AI: Envisioning The Future” features Kenneth C. Griffin, Julia Koch and Judy and Leonard Lauder as Grand Honorary Chairs will focus on the center’s mission to open every mind to science.

4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, coxsciencecenter.org

Palm Beach Police & Fire Rescue Ball

Saturday, January 18

This invitation-only event will be co-chaired by Nicola & Jeff Marcus and Amy & John Phelan, and will honor both an outstanding police officer and a firefighter.

Mar-a-Lago Club, 1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, palmbeachpoliceandfirefoundation.org

6th Annual Wine in the Wild for Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a night under the stars at the newly expanded Sanctuary in Jupiter Farms with libations such as Crema Di Limoncello, Munyon’s Paw Paw Florida Aperitif and Capel Pisco Liqueur.

17855 Rocky Pines Road, Jupiter, buschwildlife.org

Ballet Palm Beach A Night in Monte Carlo

Wednesday, January 29, 6 p.m.

In addition to cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dancing, the courtyard will be transformed into a casino!

The Breakers Palm Beach, One South County Road, Palm Beach, balletpalmbeach.org

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Tropical Safari

Friday, January 31, 7 p.m.

This invitation-only, black tie event is chaired by Amy Bauer and Michele Kessler. Featuring dining, dancing, a live auction and wildlife encounters, proceeds will fund capital projects.

1301 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach, palmbeachzoo.org

FEBRUARY 2025 PALM BEACH

Palm Beach Symphony 23rd Annual Gala

Monday, February 17, 7 p.m.

This event has it all, starting with cocktails in the Mediterranean Ballroom and moving to the Venetian Ballroom for dinner, live music and dancing, and a live auction.

The Breakers Palm Beach, One South County Road, Palm Beach, palmbeachsymphony.org