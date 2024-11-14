Things to Do in Palm Beach County: November 15-December 15, 2024

Palm Beach is a paradise – and there’s plenty to do here.

Get out and about in Palm Beach County with amazing things to do this month, November 15–December 15, 2024.

LIVE SHOWS IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That Tour 2024 With Special Guest James Hunter

Monday, November 25, 8 p.m.

Hear thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Bonnie Raitt live at the Kravitz Center. She will be joined by blues guitarist and singer James Hunter. Tickets start at $49.50.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

The Nutcracker

Friday-Sunday, November 29-December 1

Ring in the holiday in classic style with the Bocca Ballet. Following the matinee performances, little audience members are invited to meet the cast at the Gingerbread Ball.

7630 NW 6th Ave, Boca Raton. 561-995-0709, bocaballet.org

Tuba Christmas

Sunday, December 1, 5 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite holiday selections performed by an ensemble of tubas and euphoniums at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Bring your chairs, blankets, and the whole family!

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-297-6124, fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=6304

The Dinner Detective

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

Help solve a mystery while enjoying a delightful dinner at this dinner theater show at the Marriot Palm Beach Gardens. Tickets are $64.99.

4000 RCA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens. thedinnerdetective.com/west-palm-beach/event/saturday-december-7-2024-west-palm-beach-fl

Outdoor Special Presentation: Carols on the Lawn

Sunday, December 15, 4 p.m.

Hear the Palm Beach Atlantic University Chamber Choir as they sing your favorite carols in the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden at The Four Arts. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

FUN ACTIVITIES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Palm Beach Card Show

Friday-Sunday, November 15-17

Enjoy one of the largest card and collectible shows in Florida at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Purchase tickets for admission in advance online.

650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. simpletix.com/e/palm-beach-card-show-november-2024-general-tickets-164170#description

The Art of Kokedama

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Learn about Kokedama, the Japanese art of growing plants from a moss-covered ball of soil, at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Tickets are $65 plus a $35 material fee. Pre-registration is required.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

West Palm Beach Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Enjoy international wine, beer, and spirits while taking in delicious food, live entertainment, and games. Tickets are $15-$50, and they are non-refundable.

104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/west-palm-beach-beer-wine-and-spirits-fest-tickets-970975242087

Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival

Friday-Sunday, December 12-15

Enjoy fine wine, tastings, celebrity chefs’ appearances, and more to benefit Ernie for ELS and ELS For Autism. Learn about cooking from Robert Irvine, Manette Chauhun, Andrew Carmenelli, and more.

650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. pbfoodwinefest.com

Holiday Boat Parade

Friday, December 13, 6 p.m.

Enjoy festive boats, sparkling lights, holiday decor, captains in costume, and more in Boynton Beach! Choose your viewing spot from a variety of waterfront spots, including Banana Boat Restaurant, Prime Catch, Veterans Park, and Knowles Park.

735 Casa Loma Blvd, Boynton Beach. boyntonbeachcra.com/business-promotions-events/business-promotional-events/holiday-boat-parade

Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon

Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15

Help raise money for Special Olympics Florida with a marathon through downtown, historic areas, and cute neighborhoods. You can also enjoy a kids’ race or 10K on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Flagler Drive by 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach. gardenoflifemarathon.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY KIDS EVENTS

There’s No Place Like Home

Saturdays, November 16, 23, and 30, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Your little artist, ages 5-12, can create projects, enjoy a 15-minute spotlight tour, and make friends at the Norton Museum of Art. The program is free, but space is limited. Be sure to register in advance online.

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Family Fun Penguin Love

Sunday, November 17, 12:30 or 2 p.m.

Create a penguin painting as a set or solo work with your little one at Painting With a Twist. Tickets are $32-$35 per person.

2288 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

Art Tales

Saturday, November 23, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages 4-8, can listen to a story, view works of art, and create their own masterpiece at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

Tuesday, November 26, 6 p.m.

Sing along with the music of Encanto while watching the film and hearing music from a live band. Tickets begin at $30. The event is recommended for little moviegoers ages eight and up.

701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

Parent & Me Holiday Celebrations–Hannukah

Friday, December 6, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy holiday-themed snacks, songs, and fun with Miss Debie at Mandel JCC, Boynton Beach.

8500 Job Road, Boynton Beach. 561-740-9000, bb.jcconline.com/programs/family/Hanukkah

PALM BEACH COUNTY ART EXHIBITIONS

Downtown West Palm Beach Art Festival

Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17, 10 a.m.

Enjoy art, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, food, entertainment, and more in West Palm Beach.

700 S. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-746-6615, artfestival.com/festivals/downtown-west-palm-beach-art-festival

Past Forward: Native American Art From Gilcrease Museum

On view from November 23-January 19

Enjoy works from the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is home to one of the most comprehensive Native American art collections in the country. Pieces include those of Thomas Gilcrease, an oil painter and member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Latin American Expo

Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1, noon-5 p.m.

Enjoy this exhibition and sale by six local artists of Latin American heritage. Items include jewelry, pottery, painting, mixed media, and more!

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

In the Golden Dreamland of Winter: Henry Flagler’s FEC Hotel Company

On view through December 29

Enjoy this exhibit at the Flagler Museum, which focuses on the transformative impact of Henry Flagler and the Florida East Coast Hotel Company and his work on helping Florida become a premier travel destination.

One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing

On view through March 25, 2025

Explore over 100 works on the theme of Boxing at the Norton. The museum is open every day except Tuesday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org