Recipe: Pour Yourself a Fresno Pumpkin Margarita

The Fresno pumpkin margarita.

East Hampton’s hidden gem Fresno restaurant has invited you to shake things up this fall and try their Pumpkin Margarita! Sipping on one of these is the perfect way to welcome November.

Fresno Pumpkin Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Tequila

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz Cointreau

3 tsp. of pumpkin puree

Grand Marnier floater

Pinch of cinnamon & dehydrated orange garnish

Instructions:

Pour Maestro Dobel Tequila, lime juice, Cointreau and pumpkin puree in shaker and shake.

Pour in glass & top with Grand Marnier floater.

Finish with a pinch of cinnamon and dehydrated orange garnish.

Fresno is located at 11 Fresno Place in East Hampton. Visit fresnorestaurant.com.