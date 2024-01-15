Recipe: Learn to Make Fresno Rigatoni Bolognese

The Fresno Rigatoni Bolognese

Warm up this winter with this delicious rigatoni bolognese courtesy of East Hampton’s Fresno restaurant and chef Jesus Gonzalez. It’s the perfect comfort dish!

Fresno Rigatoni Bolognese

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground veal

1 lb ground pork

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup carrot, chopped

1/2 cup Spanish onion, chopped

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp rosemary, fresh finely chopped

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp ground allspice

1/2 tsp ground clove

2 cans San Marzano tomatoes (28 oz cans)

1/4 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup whole milk

salt, pepper and crushed red pepper, to taste

grated parmesan, to taste

Directions:

1. Coat large skillet with olive oil, heat over medium.

2. Gently brown meat. It is OK to let meat remain slightly chunky.

3. Drain fat from browned meat and discard (saving 2 tbsp for veggies).

4. Sauté onion, celery, carrot over medium heat until softened. Add garlic and sauté another 4–5 minutes.

5. Add back cooked meat and all spices to pan.

6. After everything is well combined, add tomatoes.

7. Season to taste.

8. Mix in chicken stock and milk.

9. Serve over cooked rigatoni in warm bowl. Garnish with grated parmesan.

For more Fresno dishes, visit them at 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton or online at fresnorestaurant.com.