Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, November 1-4, 2024

Enjoy bluegrass music at CAST this week!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, November 1-4, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Emy McB

Friday, November 1, 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, year-round cider, seasonal cider, beer, wine and a cafe menu at the Riverhead Cider House.

2,711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com

Scaryoke & Piano Night

Friday, November 1, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a piano night, Halloween karaoke, a dance party, a costume contest and drinks at Terra Vite Vineyards.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Live Music by Kane Daily

Saturday, November 2, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the acoustic sounds of Kane Daily while sampling your favorite beers and bites at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, November 2, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing acoustic sounds of Paris Ray while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Bluegrass and Sweet Corn

Saturday, November 2, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss live bluegrass music from The Carolina Gents and roasted sweet corn at CAST, which helps serve low-income individuals on the North Fork. The event is free and will be held indoors in case of rain.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Annual Fall Concert

Saturday, November 2, 2 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for a performance by violinist Oliver Neubauer and pianist Zha Wang, both of whom won the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. Registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Who Are Those Guys at Greenport Harbor Brewing

Saturday, November 2, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the rock, blues, folk and country sound of Who Are Those Guys while sipping on your favorite ales and IPAs at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Dia De Los Muertos

Saturday, November 2, 7-11 p.m.

Enjoy this harvest celebration featuring music by the House of Yes and Make Some Noise, as well as a menu curated by Chef Cheo Avila. The event is for guests ages 21 and over, and costumes are encouraged.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Spamalot

Weekends Through November 17

Enjoy this funny and upbeat musical based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail at the North Fork Community Theater. Tickets begin at $28.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4500, nfct.com/on-stage

Stan Zizka’s Del-Satin’s A Tribute to Dion

Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the group that sang backup on Dion’s famous songs, like “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer” and “Ruby Baby.” Tickets begin at $39.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Tree Identification Walk

Saturday, November 2, 9 a.m.

Head to Hallock State Park Preserve to learn about identifying trees by their colors, leaves, seeds and buds. Registration is not required.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.

Enjoy the North Fork on two wheels with East End Bike Tours. The tour includes a stroll down Love Lane, privileged access to vineyards, visits to farm stands, and olive oil and vinegar tastings. Tour upgrades include wine tastings, beer samples and catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m.

Meet the rescued horses, cows, pigs and chickens of Spirit’s Promise Rescue! Dress appropriately for outdoor walking. The fee is $20 per person, and the proceeds will go toward supporting the horses and programs on the farm.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Fire Pit Sessions

Through November 25

Enjoy a table adjacent to a firepit on the patio at Surhu & Lieb Vineyards. Your reservation will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, hsuhruliebvineyards.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Champagne Tasting

Saturday, November 2-Saturday, November 30

Take a tour of Pindar Vineyards and learn about champagne creation just in time for the holiday season! Your $40 ticket ($30 for members) includes a tasting after the tour.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Peconic Ruggers Get Together

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.

Enjoy the art of rug hooking with your fellow craftspeople at Hallockville Museum Farm.

6063 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/countryfair

Sip & Savor at the Chequit

Saturday, November 2, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy a five-course dinner at The Chequit Hotel that includes curated wines and a discussion with Greg Gove, winemaker at Peconic Bay Vineyards. Reserve your table in advance, or make it a weekend by staying overnight at the hotel.

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

Wine & Design: Mechanical Pumpkins Workshop

Sunday, November 3, noon

Enjoy a 90-minute workshop that includes a specialty pumpkin, materials and a glass of Bedell wine. Your creation will be the perfect Thanksgiving decoration!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Long Island Restaurant Week

Through November 3

Don’t miss the last weekend this season to enjoy delightful prix fixe specials at your favorite restaurants, including three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $46 and two-course lunches for $24. Participating North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, Farm Country Kitchen, Myles on Main and more!

Various Restaurants, North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Monday, November 4, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this guided tour of the Manor House at Sylvester Manor Farm, in which you’ll learn the history of its books, furnishings and ceramics collection. Registration is required, and the tour is free.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

