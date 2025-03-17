The Suffolk in Riverhead Launches First Live Theatrical Production with '12 Angry Men'

The cast of 12 Angry Men, Christopher Le Crenn, Brian McCready, Josh Gladstone, Phil Eberhardt, Jerome Foster Lewis, Randall Hemming, Mike Boland, Michael Bertolini, Nick Zappetti, Dayne Rasmussen, and Matt Conlon.

The Suffolk is the jewel of Main Street in Riverhead inviting visitors with its grand marque. Once inside, one is met with a stunningly restored art deco interior that is a brilliant reminder of its historic past. Today, The Suffolk is thriving with music, comedy, dance, occasional movies and now, for the first time, live theater with a production of Reginald Rose’s compelling courtroom drama 12 Angry Men.

Rose’s inspiration for writing the play came from his experience serving on a court case. Recalling that service he said, “It was such an impressive, solemn setting in a great big wood-paneled courtroom, with a silver-haired judge. I was overwhelmed. I was on a jury for a manslaughter case, and we got into this terrific, furious, eight-hour argument in the jury room.”

In 1957, Rose’s play was adapted for film directed by Sidney Lumet and it received three Academy Award nominations. The cast included Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E. G. Marshall and Jack Warden. In 2007 the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. This riveting drama that pits one courageous man against 11 others as he pursues justice in the face of adversity is considered one of the five best films ever made.

When asked why live theater now, Gary Hygom, The Suffolk’s Executive Director, said, “We have a small not-for-profit that we’re growing called Live Edition. It will be focused on education and family programming and it is the next wave that I am looking forward to bringing to The Suffolk in 2025. Our selection of 12 Angry Men fits both of those bills because we invite schools from across Long Island to see live productions of material studied in their classrooms and since this is one of the greatest pieces of American drama written, people of all ages will appreciate it. I have judges in place after this play for an informational talkback and I am so excited to have Joe Minutillo onboard as director for our first live production.”

Joe Minutillo has enjoyed a rich career in education and as a director. He is a founding member of the New York State Theatre Education Association (NYSTEA) and was instrumental in getting theater education certification in New York State. When asked what he wants people to take away from this show, Minutillo said, “I want them to recognize the importance of the justice system and that it’s the cornerstone of our democracy. Many students and adults really don’t understand how our justice system works. In this play there’s one man that stands alone and is strong enough to talk against 11 other people. People say you’ve got to stand up for what you believe in. When you’re in that position that can be really tough to do. Juror eight says I’m not about to put a man to death, because I’m not sure if I think he’s really guilty. He gets others to start realizing there is a question here.”

“The big difference between 1957 to now is that New York State has gotten rid of the death penalty and instead instituted life imprisonment,” Minutillo points out. “But it’s still pretty intense that how you vote determines the life of another individual. It’s us, the people that make that decision. The lawyers and the judges really are there to ensure you’re making the best possible decision that you can. I want people to walk away saying I didn’t realize it was that intense. So many get their jury notice and the first thing they say is, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want to do this.’ Meanwhile, it’s probably the most important duty that you have in our democracy. There’s so much in this play that is timeless.”

Of the cast, Hygom said, “We have assembled one of the best casts I have ever worked with. The first read through was so moving and that’s just sitting around the table and reading the script.” Minutillo added, “These actors are incredible and I’m going to end up making nine new friends. This is such an ensemble piece.”

12 Angry Men will be presented for schools and open to the public at 9:30 a.m. on March 26/27/28. Public performances are Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 29 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. Each performance will be followed by a Q&A with judges.

Join The Suffolk as it launches its new age of exciting live theater with the outstanding court room drama 12 Angry Men.

Tickets are available online at thesuffolk.org.

The Suffolk is located at 118 E. Main Street in Riverhead and can be reached at 631-727-4343.

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theater reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund and playwright of Madison Weatherbee The Musical and a host of one-act plays that have been produced across Long Island. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.