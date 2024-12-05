211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Hosts Annual Lifeline Luncheon

211 Palm Beach and Treasure coast held its Annual Lifeline Luncheon at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, raising funds and awareness for Palm Beach County’s central helpline.

The event, co-chaired by Kathleen Hillman and David Lyons, centered on the theme “These Dreams: Life Through Music.”

The luncheon featured Grammy-nominated Peter Wolf and his wife, Lea Wolf-Millesi, who offered stories of resilience, guided by WPTV 5’s Mike Trim as emcee.

Sharon L’Herrou, President and CEO, highlighted the rise in mental health and substance abuse issues since the pandemic, emphasizing the unique ability of music to unite and heal.