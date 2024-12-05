Event & Party Photos

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Hosts Annual Lifeline Luncheon

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/05/2024

Peter Wolf, Lea Wolf-Millesi, Kathleen Hillman, David LyonsTracey Benson Photography

Lee Williams, Diane JehleTracey Benson Photography

Ric and Dorothy BradshawTracey Benson Photography

Myles Fuchs, Cathy HershcopfTracey Benson Photography

George Elmore, Marti LaTourTracey Benson Photography

Ray Ellis, Ty BarnesTracey Benson Photography

Guy Clark, Sharon L’Herrou, Candi Spitz, Harrison MorganTracey Benson Photography

Jessica and Trent SwiftTracey Benson Photography

Shelley Menin, Candi Spitz, Dionne SchneiderTracey Benson Photography

Ken Kettner, Sharon L’HerrouTracey Benson Photography

Dave and Sasha AronbergTracey Benson Photography

Arsine Kaloustian, Taniel KoushakjianTracey Benson Photography

Alexcia Cox, Representative David SilversTracey Benson Photography

211 Palm Beach and Treasure coast held its Annual Lifeline Luncheon at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, raising funds and awareness for Palm Beach County’s central helpline.

The event, co-chaired by Kathleen Hillman and David Lyons, centered on the theme “These Dreams: Life Through Music.”

The luncheon featured Grammy-nominated Peter Wolf and his wife, Lea Wolf-Millesi, who offered stories of resilience, guided by WPTV 5’s Mike Trim as emcee.

Sharon L’Herrou, President and CEO, highlighted the rise in mental health and substance abuse issues since the pandemic, emphasizing the unique ability of music to unite and heal.

