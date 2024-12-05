211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Hosts Annual Lifeline Luncheon
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
12/05/2024
Peter Wolf, Lea Wolf-Millesi, Kathleen Hillman, David LyonsTracey Benson Photography
Lee Williams, Diane JehleTracey Benson Photography
Ric and Dorothy BradshawTracey Benson Photography
Myles Fuchs, Cathy HershcopfTracey Benson Photography
George Elmore, Marti LaTourTracey Benson Photography
Ray Ellis, Ty BarnesTracey Benson Photography
Guy Clark, Sharon L’Herrou, Candi Spitz, Harrison MorganTracey Benson Photography
Jessica and Trent SwiftTracey Benson Photography
Shelley Menin, Candi Spitz, Dionne SchneiderTracey Benson Photography
Ken Kettner, Sharon L’HerrouTracey Benson Photography
Dave and Sasha AronbergTracey Benson Photography
Arsine Kaloustian, Taniel KoushakjianTracey Benson Photography
Alexcia Cox, Representative David SilversTracey Benson Photography
211 Palm Beach and Treasure coast held its Annual Lifeline Luncheon at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, raising funds and awareness for Palm Beach County’s central helpline.
The event, co-chaired by Kathleen Hillman and David Lyons, centered on the theme “These Dreams: Life Through Music.”
The luncheon featured Grammy-nominated Peter Wolf and his wife, Lea Wolf-Millesi, who offered stories of resilience, guided by WPTV 5’s Mike Trim as emcee.
Sharon L’Herrou, President and CEO, highlighted the rise in mental health and substance abuse issues since the pandemic, emphasizing the unique ability of music to unite and heal.