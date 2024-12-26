Boys Town Celebrates New Office with Grand Opening

Raul Herrera, Bethany Lacey, Vanessa Steelman, Nick Sortal, Christine-Ruiz Alison Frank Daniela Mesquita, Guillermo Valdes, Angelica Rosas, Bethany Lacey Alison Frank Broward County Staff Alison Frank Raul Herrera, Brandon Johnson Alison Frank

Boys Town South Florida celebrated a milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Halls of Hope Reveal at its new centralized office in Plantation, FL.

The event welcomed community leaders, sponsors and supporters to the new facility.

The organization plans to expand its Care Coordination Services program in 2025 through a new partnership with the Broward County Coalition.

Executive Director Bethany Lacey highlighted the organization’s strengthened commitment to serving children and families, saying, “With a more centralized location, we hope to broaden our reach and impact in helping youth be better off.”