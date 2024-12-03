East End Gift Guide 2024: Shop for the Fun & Fabulous

Give the gift of art on the East End this season. (Getty Images)

Discover the perfect presents with our East End gift guide, featuring unique finds from local shops and more. Support Long Island businesses while delighting everyone on your holiday shopping list!

East End Holiday Gift Guide

BOTTLE OF ART

If you know someone like us who can’t let go of summer (or their vino), consider the Wölffer x S’well, a water bottle featuring the famed Hamptons’ Wölffer’s Rosé bottle design. Check it out and keep your water – or rosé – nice and chill at Wölffer Estate Vineyard (139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, wolffer.com).

PRE FOR BEACH SEASON

We recently spotted Pepita & Me shopping in the retail section at a mommy and me space and our kids have been living in their beachwear ever since. You can shop the cult brand everywhere from Maisonette to Saks Fifth Avenue. While we love all of their vibrant prints and bright colors – key for keeping an eye out anywhere there’s water – it’s their sophisticated silhouettes and craftsmanship that have really won us over. Check them out at a long list of retailers like Saks Off Fifth (701 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead, saksfifthavenue.com).

AN EARLY GIFT

What would the holidays be without at least one advent calendar? We love Sabon’s because it’s actually totally filler-free and comes with a whopping $381 worth of products for only $169. Plus, it’s ready to gift with cute packaging. You can check out the brand and a long list of other ready-to-gift options at Ulta Levittown (2044 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, ulta.com).

SOMETHING SPECIAL



The Hamptons catering company Silver Spoon Specialties has a new offering this year upon the grand reopening of its East Hampton location: a line of handmade gift items, perfect for holiday gift giving, such as soy candles, hand balms, lip balms, sugar body scrubs, soaps, holiday wreaths, and more. Looking for something more experiential? They also offer cooking classes, for the foodie in your life looking to take charge in the kitchen. (Silver Spoon Specialties, 19 Race Lane, East Hampton, silverspoonspecialties.com)

THE GIFT OF ART



There’s no more unique gift for a loved one than a fine art portrait painting. Classically-trained in Florence, Italy, Chris Eastland brings a traditional sensibility to his contemporary subjects. (ChrisEastlandArtist.com, 917-378-5890, ceastland@gmail.com)

-With Sharon Feiereisen