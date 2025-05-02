Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, May 2-8, 2025

Take your little ones to Hamptons mini golf this weekend.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, May 2-8, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Bubble Tea, Pizza, and Anime Movie: Spirited Away

Friday, May 2, 5 p.m.

Your teen or tween can enjoy bubble tea and pizza while enjoying this animated movie about a girl named Chihiro who embarks on a mystical adventure to rescue her parents. Register in advance online.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Long Island Game Farm 55th Anniversary Kickoff

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Woodland Trail, Master of Ceremonies Doug Geed, performances by singer/songwriters, an Open House for summer programs, guided walks, and an introduction to photography programs. Call in advance to RSVP.

485 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

3rd Annual Spring Jubilee

Saturday, May 3, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a fun day of Creativity Labs, bounce houses, face painting, Slime Workshops, and more with Mad Science Long Island at The Church in Sag Harbor! Kid passes are $40, and all kiddos must be accompanied by an adult.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Science Saturday: Experimental Design in Motion

Saturday, May 3, 1 p.m.

Learn to form a hypothesis, control variables, and start an experiment with The Long Island Science Center! Science Saturdays are free for members. For non-members, children are $20, and accompanying adults are $15. Adults must be present with children at all times.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Family Gardening Fun

Sunday, May 4, 11 a.m.

Bring your littles to SOFO for this family-friendly program in which you’ll create a seed ball using clay, compost, and native Long Island seeds. The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for kiddos. The ticket also includes admission to the museum for non-members on the day of their choice.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-237-0282, sofo.org

Family Funday: Star Wars Bingo

Sunday, May 4, 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate “Star Wars Day” (May the Fourth Be With You) at The John Jermain Library with Star Wars Bingo and prizes. Register in advance online.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Cinco de Mayo

Monday, May 5, noon

Bring your little one to enjoy a pop-up reading and storytelling in celebration of Mexican culture and heritage at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! No registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Blocks & Tots

Tuesday, May 6, 10 a.m.

Your little tot, ages sixteen to thirty-six months, can explore blocks, toys, and an indoor playground with educators and new friends at The Children’s Museum of The East End! Caregivers can enjoy coffee provided by Hampton Coffee Co. Tickets are $19 and include museum admission. Members are free.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org/en

Spring 2025 Little Farmer Class

Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.

Your little farmer, ages 1.5-4, can plant seeds, harvest veggies, find insects, do projects, and visit the goats and chickens at Amber Waves Farm! Drop-in classes are $40.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Mother’s Day Flowers

Wednesday, May 7, 4 p.m.

Your little one can make a mother’s day craft from their handprint with tempura paints and cardstock at The East Hampton Library! Registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Little Yoga

Thursday, May 8, 10:15 a.m.

Your little yogi, ages infant to three years, can develop their mind and body through yoga at The Quogue Library. Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little explorer to Amber Waves Farm, where they can celebrate spring by walking through the flower fields, feeding the chickens, or having a picnic! Locally grown and made goods are available at the market.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorers to The Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge, where they can follow the clear trails and view plenty of wildlife, as well as the Peconic Bay. Restrooms, a parking lot, and bicycle racks are also available.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golf, food from Local Burger Co, a driving range, batting cages, an indoor golf simulator, and more at Hamptons Mini-Golf in Southampton! Be sure to bring cash or Venmo.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Lee Hayes Youth Park

Have a rolling good time with your kiddos at The Lee Hayes Youth Park, where there is a skateboard park, rollerblading, picnic tables, tennis courts, a hockey rink, basketball, a walking track, and more!

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/762/Lt-Lee-Hayes-Youth-Park

Mashomack Preserve

Explore over 11 miles of creeks, woodlands, birds, and wildlife on Shelter Island! The Preserve is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk, and picnic tables are available. Visitor Center exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. There are also restrooms open.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, nature.org

Montauk Lighthouse

Enjoy fabulous views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west from the Montauk Lighthouse! There is also a gift shop. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-663-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Don’t miss flavors like Heavenly Hash, Peanut Butter Cup Crunch, and Banana Split at this old-fashioned ice cream shop in Riverhead. Cakes, shakes, sundaes, and novelties are also available.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Don’t miss tulips, farm animals, Jumbo Jump Pads, mini golf, pedal carts, a greenhouse, and beer for parents at locations in Manorville and Riverhead!

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com