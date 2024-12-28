Legendary Chef Garry Lattanzio Sr. of Hampton Bays Remembered as 'Batman'

Garry Lattanzio Sr. aka Batman

Garry Lattanzio Sr., a chef from Hampton Bays known to much of the world as his preferred nickname of Batman, died on Dec. 9. He was 73.

Garry was born on Feb. 14, 1951 in Carmarthen, Wales and was the youngest child of Albert Lattanzio and Linda Davies.

Much of his childhood was spent in Sag Harbor, with a large extended family before moving to Hampton Bays and graduating from Hampton Bays High School.

On June 16, 1974 Garry married Elizabeth Pensa at St. Rosalie’s Church.

Batman worked as a chef for his entire adult life at various establishments in Vermont and on Long Island, most recently at Out of the Blue. His soups are legendary.

Batman was always a positive and upbeat person who was everybody’s friend and loved to be around people. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play basketball.

After surviving aggressive lung cancer, he was able to pour energy and love into his children and became a devoted grandfather.

Left to cherish Batman’s memory are his children, Garry Jr., Domenico, Jessica, Linda and Marissa; his daughters and son in law, Kristine, Toni Ann, and John; his grandchildren, Isaiah, Luca, Julius, Asa, Sabrina, Samantha, and Mirabella; his sisters, Sandra, Melanie, and his twin sister Lynnis; as well as several nieces and nephews and a community of beloved friends.

Services to honor Garry’s memory were held Dec. 15 at R.J. O’Shea’s Funeral Home in Hampton Bays. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CancerCare in Garry’s name.