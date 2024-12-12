Gringer & Sons Is Here For Your Home Appliance Needs

Lewis and Arline Shenker, the co-owners of Gringer & Sons (Courtesy of Gringer & Sons)

Lewis and Arline Shenker, the co-owners of Gringer & Sons, know a thing or two about appliances; afterall, they’ve been in the business for about half a century!

We chatted with the two about their old-school household-appliance showrooms, how to save, where to splurge and more, as many of us go into the new year looking for some degree of a home makeover.

Can you tell us a little bit about how the business got started?

Gringer was started by Harry Gringer in 1918. It was located on 29th street and 1st Avenue in New York City. When he passed away the widow sold the business to Moe Weinman and Selwyn Heifich who were the two key employees. Selwyn passed away a year later leaving Moe as the sole owner. Moe, however, also passed away the following year resulting in the business being passed to his wife and son Michael.

We worked for a number of years at a competitor just 12 blocks away. Some manufacturers’ reps who used to call on both of our stores knew all of us and suggested that we would make a great team together and suggested that we should meet and become partners… and almost 40 years ago we did just that!

You’re known for your customer service. Can you elaborate a bit on that?

Our emphasis has always been to be a one-stop shopping experience for our customers: educate them, sell it to them, deliver to them and, if need be, install. Basically we are known for being with our customers every step of the way.

You have a number of ways to save. Can you tell us a little bit about your rebates and price matching?

Our prices have always been the most competitive. We belong to a huge buying cooperative with huge warehousing capabilities, so our purchasing power rivals that of the biggest big box stores. Furthermore, we monitor the appliance market, check our competitors and work to meet or beat any legitimate price. Plus, we offer ‘package’ deals and many manufacturer and in-house rebates, all of which or to further enhance our price value for our customers

What are some of your most popular items currently?

We sell virtually every brand of major appliances and right now I would say that there has been a lot of interest in Sub Zero and Wolf products, Miele, Thor, GE Cafe and XO appliances.

What are some of the biggest mistakes people make when buying appliances?

Mistakes are often made when people don’t know if they need electricity or gas for their dryer. Mistakes are also often made when not correctly measuring the space available to deliver the appliance or the space allocated for the appliance.

What appliances are the most important to splurge on and which are easiest to save on in your view?

We would say it’s best to splurge on the refrigerator and your range.

Can you single out some of your favorite brands that you find to be consistently reliable?

We would say the best savings can be had when shopping for a dishwasher, hood and wine units.

