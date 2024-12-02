Recipe: Learn to Make Lucharitos Naughty & Nice Margarita
Kick off the holiday season with a Naughty & Nice Margarita from Lucharitos in Greenport. You can choose whether you’ll be naughty or nice after drinking one… or many!
Lucharitos Naughty & Nice Margarita
Ingerdients
2 oz Chipotle jalapeno infused tequila
2 oz Margarita mix (we use a lime juice and agave simple mixture)
1 oz Coconut puree (Coco Lopez works great)
1/2 oz Pineapple juice
Instructions
Put all ingredients together into a shaker and add ice and shake.
Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
Grab a highball glass and fill it with fresh ice.
Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime and cinnamon stick.
Enjoy!
Are you a restaurant interested in sharing a recipe with us to be featured in Food Seen? Send us an email at dansfoodseen@gmail.com