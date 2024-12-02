Recipe: Learn to Make Lucharitos Naughty & Nice Margarita

Lucharitos Naughty & Nice margarita

Kick off the holiday season with a Naughty & Nice Margarita from Lucharitos in Greenport. You can choose whether you’ll be naughty or nice after drinking one… or many!

Ingerdients

2 oz Chipotle jalapeno infused tequila

2 oz Margarita mix (we use a lime juice and agave simple mixture)

1 oz Coconut puree (Coco Lopez works great)

1/2 oz Pineapple juice

Instructions

Put all ingredients together into a shaker and add ice and shake.

Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

Grab a highball glass and fill it with fresh ice.

Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime and cinnamon stick.

Enjoy!

