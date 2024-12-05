Padel Club Hosts Grand Opening & Exhibition Match in West Palm

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Padel Club in West Palm Beach celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive cocktail party and exhibition match. More than 100 close friends, family and padel enthusiasts came out to celebrate the arrival of Padel Club, the first stand-alone padel club in Palm Beach County. Guests enjoyed spicy margaritas and espresso martinis, courtesy of Solento Organic Tequila and Dottie May’s Oatmilk Liqueur, while watching a professional padel exhibition match.

Notable guests in attendance included: Kent Anderson, Loy Anderson, Alex Celis, Benjamin and Eliza Elias, Alexander and Courtney Gardiner, Michael and Nolan Greenwald, Amber Grow, Nick Hissom, Trevor and Caitlin Kah, Casey and Loren Klein, Karina and Nick Papanicolaou, Dack and Hilary Patriarca, Todd and Frances Peter, Suebelle Robbins, Adam and Carolina Rodman, Whitney Schott, Emily Starkey, Anders Sulisalo, among others.

Padel originally started in Mexico in the 1960s, and its popularity has surged across Europe and is now captivating sports enthusiasts around the world, and especially gaining popularity in the state of Florida. In recent years, Florida has seen a rapid increase in the number of padel courts — and South Florida in particular is considered the center of padel in the United States.

Padel Club’s state-of-the-art facility features three outdoor courts and one indoor court, perfect for private events. Designed for players of all skill levels, the club includes an intimate clubhouse with a café and bar, an open lounge with ample indoor and outdoor seating, and luxurious locker room amenities. The clubhouse décor, designed by local interior designer Caitlin Kah Interiors, draws inspiration from European social and sports clubs while incorporating a distinct Palm Beach flair.

For more information about Padel Club, visit padelclub.us.