Podcast: Dan Talks with Hamptons Architect Peter Cook

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Peter Cook

Episode 211: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Hamptons Architect Peter Cook. He’s spent 35 years as a licensed NYS architect having designed hundreds of Hamptons homes, and 14 years as a real estate associate with Saunders Realty.

