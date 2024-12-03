Ralph Lauren Gifts $10K to East Hampton Village Foundation

Ralph Lauren Children’s Store on July 26, 2008 in East Hampton (Photo by ADRIEL REBOH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

East Hampton Village’s community spirit got a boost when Ralph Lauren donated $10,000 to the East Hampton Village Foundation.

The donation, announced at the village’s November board meeting, was met with appreciation ahead of East Hampton’s holiday events.

“Ralph Lauren, who has about three shops here in the village of East Hampton, has kindly donated $10,000 to the East Hampton Village Foundation,” Village Administrator Marcos Baladrón said.

East Hampton’s holiday celebrations are shaping up to be a hit, with Santa Fest slated for Saturday, December 7, with the rain date the following day. The event will feature a range of activities, including performances from middle school singers and high school dancers. And of course, Jason’s will be providing free donuts for all.

In addition, there will be two showings of The Grinch at the middle school, followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in Herrick Park.

“We have a lot of things planned, a lot of things,” said Trustee Carrie Doyle.