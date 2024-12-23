Out Palm Beach: Rolando Change Barrero, Owner & Curator of The Box Gallery

Rolando Change Barrero, owner of The Box Gallery

In often turbulent world we need to remember “art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” a quote by Pablo Picasso, which reminds us that art can move us to a place outside of our daily lives, and create magic. So I have asked our Magician Orlando some pointed questions.

A Chat with Rolando Change Barrero, The Box Gallery

I find your mission and purpose for the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach inspirational. Can you discuss your mission and vision for art artists? Also, why you feel it’s important to engage an entire family unit, students, their siblings and their parents on how to inspire art and expression?

My vision and dedication to the arts revolve around fostering accessibility, breaking barriers, and inspiring open-mindedness. I am driven to create dynamic dialogues that connect diverse genres and disciplines within the arts. This vision celebrates culturally impactful works by artists, offering platforms and venues to showcase their creativity. Throughout my career, I have been committed to building meaningful bridges between artists, academia, and the broader public. My mission is to cultivate inclusive spaces where creativity, education, and community engagement thrive.

Can you tell us about your journey from being a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and the arts and media background that you had in Miami, including curating four galleries and how this led to you being involved in the Palm Beach community with the Box Gallery?

A central element of my community engagement has been organizing collaborative projects that bring together artists, teachers, students, their siblings, and parents. By dedicating a day for everyone to participate, these projects create shared experiences that promote connection and growth, ensuring they are meaningful and lasting rather than a single, isolated moment for a child.

Also, I find it amazing when people turn either a hardship or a tragedy into something meaningful. Can you explain how some of the hardships that you’ve had have driven you forward to success and what your advice would be to people who go through difficult times?

If I were to summarize the profound lessons learned during those dark days, it would be this: the most transformative shift was moving from a mindset of “waiting to die” to one of “living while alive.” Facing the fragility of life forced me to reconsider how I approach each moment, not as something to endure passively, but as an opportunity to actively engage with the world and savor the experience of being alive. This perspective isn’t just about survival, it’s about embracing the fullness of life with gratitude and purpose.

Tell our readers about some of your outreach activities, such as the beach project you had mentioned, as well as some of the honors that you have received from organization, such as “Out South Florida” and why you find these outreach activities important?

I have been honored with numerous accolades throughout my career, but two moments stand out as especially significant. Being presented with the MUSE Award for Cultural Leadership by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach was a profound recognition of my contributions to the arts. Additionally, the declaration of June 7th as “Artist Rolando Chang Barrero Day” by Palm Beach County was a deeply humbling and cherished acknowledgment of my impact on the local community. These milestones encapsulate the passion and dedication I strive to bring to my work every day.

What do you find special or engaging or love about the Palm Beach area?

After 15 years in Palm Beach, I am still in love with it. The area’s concentration and dedication to the ongoing advancement of the art is incomparable whether you’re a local, a returning guest, or a first-time visitor. There are so many amazing experiences to be had in the area. A very special thanks to the many philanthropists who keep the arts alive in the area, they are truly the most precious resource that we have.

I love the fact that you give back to the community either through education and also some tangibles as far as supplies and donations can you talk about some of your favorite charities Vita nova, etc.

I encourage everyone to support one or more of the various foundations, organizations, charities, programs, and projects that support the arts and Palm Beach County’s spirit of giving. I am dedicated to providing art and school supplies to children in our public schools and to young adults at VITA NOVA. These have been by far the two most rewarding as I have had the privilege of seeing firsthand the impact it has had.

Finally:

Rolando was: Optomistic.

Rolando is: A visionary.

Rolando will be: Playing it forward for young artists to emerge.

Frank D’Agostino is a playwright, composer, executive producer, figure skater and active member in the Southern Florida community.