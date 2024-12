Southampton Town Hosts Disability Services Resource Fair

Councilmember Michael Iasilli with East End Players Courtesy of Southampton Town Councilmember Michael Iasilli, Southampton Town Human Resources Director Juan Becerra, Southampton Town Community Organization Specialist Jamie Bowden Courtesy of Southampton Town People’s Arc of Suffolk Courtesy of Southampton Town South Fork Bakery Courtesy of Southampton Town

The Southampton Town Disability Task Force (DATF) held its inaugural Disability Services Resource Fair at the Hampton Bays Senior Center, providing an opportunity for community members to explore resources and connect with service providers, advocates and support groups.

Spearheaded by Councilmember Michael Iasilli, the event featured representatives from various state and local organizations.