Local Veteran Artist Inspires at Southampton Arts Center
1 minute 12/09/2024
John Melillo, a Vietnam veteran and East End artist, presented his artistic journey at the Southampton Arts Center (SAC).
During the event, Melillo shared how his family’s 1910 settlement near SAC inspired his art, which he describes as a “Tom Sawyer Adventure.”
Through a combination of art and video, he showcased his seascapes, which reflect his experiences fishing the East End waters, and landscapes capturing 1950s memories.
Melillo also unveiled his “Life Goes On” series, based on original photographs from Vietnam, and his “FLAG” series, created to symbolize community camaraderie.
SAC donated 50% of art sales to the WWI Memorial Restoration Project in Agawam Park.