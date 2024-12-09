Event & Party Photos

Local Veteran Artist Inspires at Southampton Arts Center

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/09/2024

Robyn Brown SH Village Trustee, Artist John MelilloAlicia Doherty

Thomas Quinn, Lisha Terry, John MelilloAlicia Doherty

Christina Strassfield Exec. Director SACAlicia Doherty

Ella Funke, Matt Hindra Co-Founder USA Warrior StoriesAlicia Doherty

Elyn Kronemeyer Board MemberAlicia Doherty

Guillaume Vandame, Joe Diamond General ManagerAlicia Doherty

Jerry Molrreale, Mariah SapersteinAlicia Doherty

Jose AlvirAlicia Doherty

Kathryn and John RozziAlicia Doherty

Mariah Saperstein, Greg KiesslingAlicia Doherty

Patrica Harper, Beth MelilloAlicia Doherty

Susan and John StuermerAlicia Doherty

Whitney Stevens Co-Founder, Co-President Board of TrusteesAlicia Doherty

John Melillo, a Vietnam veteran and East End artist, presented his artistic journey at the Southampton Arts Center (SAC).

During the event, Melillo shared how his family’s 1910 settlement near SAC inspired his art, which he describes as a “Tom Sawyer Adventure.”

Through a combination of art and video, he showcased his seascapes, which reflect his experiences fishing the East End waters, and landscapes capturing 1950s memories.

Melillo also unveiled his “Life Goes On” series, based on original photographs from Vietnam, and his “FLAG” series, created to symbolize community camaraderie.

SAC donated 50% of art sales to the WWI Memorial Restoration Project in Agawam Park.

