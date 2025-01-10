$10K Donation Funds State-of-the-Art Blood Bank Refrigerator

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

The Mattituck Lions Club donated $10,000 to the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation to help fund the purchase of a state-of-the-art blood bank refrigerator for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

The medical-grade refrigerator meets strict standards required for storing human blood and blood components with precise temperature management, reduced noise levels, and enhanced energy efficiency at the hospital that serves the North Fork and Shelter Island communities.

“This generous donation from the Mattituck Lions Club underscores their ongoing commitment to supporting our community’s health and well-being,” said Paul Connor, SBELIH Chief Administrative Officer. “Their support enables us to enhance our capabilities, ensuring we continue to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

Founded in 1905, SBELIH is billed as Suffolk County’s first hospital. It has 70 beds and provides a wide range of care such as behavioral health, medical-surgical, orthopaedics and general surgery, wound care, interventional pain management, gastroenterology, advanced ambulatory care, diagnostic laboratory and radiology services, and physical therapy services.