Diane R. White Discusses Her First Dan's Papers Cover

January 31, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Diane R. White

Southampton painter Diane R. White discusses her first Dan’s Papers cover, “Sunday Afternoon,” becoming a full-time artist and more.

A Chat with Diane R. White

Tell me about this painting. What inspired it and where is the location?

I captured this view on an afternoon walk at Towd Point Beach in Southampton. It was early December and very cold and crisp. The color of the marsh grass, the long afternoon shadows, and the reflections on the water were beautiful. I wanted to remember that moment, so I painted the scene. This is one of a series of paintings I am working on depicting local marshlands. Additional work from the series is currently on view at the Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue.

You paint a lot of East End scenes, from beaches and bays to farm fields and flowers. What is it about the area that attracts you to paint it so much?

The East End has a history of attracting artists and provides many opportunities for them. When I retired in 2022, I joined the Southampton Artists Association. Their purpose is to nurture the development and success of visual artists. They do that through exhibits, workshops, and networking opportunities. I volunteered to help with their exhibits and through that work met many other artists. Many are seasoned creators with a wealth of knowledge about their techniques, ways to show their work, places to find good subject matter, and helpful critiques. I’m inspired by these artists and by the natural beauty of this area.

Was being here part of what you drew you to start painting in the first place?

The area has provided me with boundless opportunities for exploration. Just outside my door there are farms, wetlands, beaches, open spaces, trails and natural beauty. This beautiful subject matter, combined with the opportunities for artists to show their work and learn from each other, jump-started my creative journey. I joined a plein air group last summer. Once a week we went to a different location on the East End and set up our easels and went to work. I learned about many places I had never been to before, even though I’ve lived here for more than a few decades.

You recently retired from Brookhaven Lab and have been pursuing art full time. How has that been for you?

I created about one painting a year for most of my life, squeezing it in when I had time. I would start a painting, and then maybe finish it months later, if at all. I’d never taken art classes, so I was poking around and trying things without really understanding what I was doing. I retired earlier than I might have otherwise, because I wanted to explore art and be more creative. During my first year of retirement, I completed 75 paintings, and I did 100 the second year. (I know this because I am a retired project manager who is good with a spreadsheet!) I love being a full-time artist and I am enjoying life more than ever now. Having time to be creative and seeing my progress has been very fulfilling.

You have a distinct style that is recognizable in your paintings, but you are also playing with some other approaches, like with “The Queen’s Lace” or the very expressive piece “The Farm,” both of which are quite striking and different. Are you exploring other approaches or were these anomalies?

Because I am relatively new at all of this and still exploring, I take classes using different mediums, substrates and techniques. “The Queen’s Lace” was done using very fluid watercolor on canvas. I prepare the canvas to accept watercolor paint and then stain it with the paint, using materials like coffee filters and paper towels to absorb the color and leave marks. You can also see this technique in my “Jewel” painting. “The Farm” depicts Kings Farm on Noyac Road in North Sea and was done during one of my first attempts at using a palette knife. My work is evolving as I practice more, and I find it exciting to try different techniques. I’ll settle on a style at some point, but I’m not quite ready to commit yet.

How did you choose which pieces to feature in your notecards for sale?

I like to have notecards as an option on my website because they are relatively inexpensive and are a nice alternative to commercial cards. I often give a pack along with a painting to thank a collector. I choose some of my favorite paintings to feature or add requested ones to the mix. I like knowing that each time someone sends one of my cards, others are getting to see my work also.

Where can people see more of your work?

You can see my work on my website at dianerwhiteart.com or on Instagram at @drwhiteart. The Southampton Artists Association has art shows throughout the year, and as a member, I always participate. The next one is our Winter Show, from February 20 through March 2 at the Southampton Cultural Center. Stop by on any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday during that time to see my work and the work of many other talented local artists, including, for this show, Southampton High School art students. I will also have a solo exhibition at the Southampton Town Hall during the months of April and May. In addition to my work which is currently on display at the Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue, I also have paintings at the Blue Door Gallery on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.

Is there anything you’d like to add?

I’d just like say thank you to the members of the Southampton Artists Association for welcoming me into their group, for their support to me and other artists, and for the fantastic opportunities that they create for art to flourish within our community.

You can learn more about them at southamptonartists.org.