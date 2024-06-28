Giovanni Borghese of Borghese Vineyards Talks Taste of Two Forks

Giovanni Borghese

Giovanni Borghese of Borghese Vineyards chatted with Dan's Papers about bringing his wines to this year's Dan's Taste of Two Forks

Meet Giovanni Borghese of Borghese Vineyards

How did you get into this line of work?

Family business, celebrating 25 years!

What new wine trends are you seeing?

Low intervention in the vineyard and cellar, sustainability.

What is your favorite wine?

Borghese’s 2022 Sauvignon Blanc.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I am inspired by my team, their dedication and encouragement keep me going.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire those who are new to wine, who aren’t intimidated by the vast amount of options, and who are starting the process of identifying what they like and don’t like and why.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

First, the grapes are harvested by hand as we aim for quality over quantity. Also, there is an old farm bell fixed to the top of a barn that we used to call in farmers for lunch many years ago. We still ring the bell at the beginning and end of each harvest.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Our sparkling rosé, Effervescence, and our 2022 Sauvignon Blanc.

Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com.