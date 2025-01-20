East Hampton Historical Society's Design Luncheon

Exec. Dir. Steve Long Rossa Cole Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Joe Gonzalez Rossa Cole Jack Bevington, Linda Willett Rossa Cole Dianne Benson, Lys Marigold, Faith Popcorn Rossa Cole Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa Larsen Rossa Cole Debbie Druker, Jim Blauvelt, Ann Welker Rossa Cole Kenneth and Susan Austin Rossa Cole Susan Givens, Christopher Lally Rossa Cole Meg Davenport, Michelle Braxton, Marshall Watson Rossa Cole Tom Samet, Nathan Wold Rossa Cole Jackie Mitchell, Michael Goldstien Rossa Cole Craig James Socia, Barbara Ostrom, Marshall Watson Rossa Cole Jim Blauvelt, Annette Cumming, Jonathan Stas Rossa Cole Amy and Jeff Tarr Rossa Cole Sherill and Janet Dayton, JB Dos Santos, Neide Valeira Rossa Cole Jeff Gates, Gwen Bokine, Mike Moran Rossa Cole Mary Jane, Charlie Brock Rossa Cole Event Chairs Dale Ellen Leff, Jim Blauvelt, Lys Marigold Rossa Cole Amie Hadden, Sarah Wettenhall Rossa Cole

The East Hampton Historical Society and Executive Director Steve Long hosted its eighth annual Design Luncheon at the Maidstone Club.

The event featured interior designer Alex Papachristidis as the keynote speaker who showcased projects from his latest book, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire.

Proceeds from the luncheon went to supporting the Historical Society’s efforts to preserve nationally significant sites and deliver educational programs for children and families.