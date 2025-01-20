East Hampton Historical Society's Design Luncheon
By Jacqueline Moore
01/20/2025
Exec. Dir. Steve LongRossa Cole
Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Joe GonzalezRossa Cole
Jack Bevington, Linda WillettRossa Cole
Dianne Benson, Lys Marigold, Faith PopcornRossa Cole
Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa LarsenRossa Cole
Debbie Druker, Jim Blauvelt, Ann WelkerRossa Cole
Kenneth and Susan AustinRossa Cole
Susan Givens, Christopher LallyRossa Cole
Meg Davenport, Michelle Braxton, Marshall WatsonRossa Cole
Tom Samet, Nathan WoldRossa Cole
Jackie Mitchell, Michael GoldstienRossa Cole
Craig James Socia, Barbara Ostrom, Marshall WatsonRossa Cole
Jim Blauvelt, Annette Cumming, Jonathan StasRossa Cole
Amy and Jeff TarrRossa Cole
Sherill and Janet Dayton, JB Dos Santos, Neide ValeiraRossa Cole
Jeff Gates, Gwen Bokine, Mike MoranRossa Cole
Mary Jane, Charlie BrockRossa Cole
Event Chairs Dale Ellen Leff, Jim Blauvelt, Lys MarigoldRossa Cole
Amie Hadden, Sarah WettenhallRossa Cole
The East Hampton Historical Society and Executive Director Steve Long hosted its eighth annual Design Luncheon at the Maidstone Club.
The event featured interior designer Alex Papachristidis as the keynote speaker who showcased projects from his latest book, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire.
Proceeds from the luncheon went to supporting the Historical Society’s efforts to preserve nationally significant sites and deliver educational programs for children and families.