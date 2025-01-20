Event & Party Photos

East Hampton Historical Society's Design Luncheon

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/20/2025

Exec. Dir. Steve LongRossa Cole

Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Joe GonzalezRossa Cole

Jack Bevington, Linda WillettRossa Cole

Dianne Benson, Lys Marigold, Faith PopcornRossa Cole

Mayor Jerry Larsen, Lisa LarsenRossa Cole

Debbie Druker, Jim Blauvelt, Ann WelkerRossa Cole

Kenneth and Susan AustinRossa Cole

Susan Givens, Christopher LallyRossa Cole

Meg Davenport, Michelle Braxton, Marshall WatsonRossa Cole

Tom Samet, Nathan WoldRossa Cole

Jackie Mitchell, Michael GoldstienRossa Cole

Craig James Socia, Barbara Ostrom, Marshall WatsonRossa Cole

Jim Blauvelt, Annette Cumming, Jonathan StasRossa Cole

Amy and Jeff TarrRossa Cole

Sherill and Janet Dayton, JB Dos Santos, Neide ValeiraRossa Cole

Jeff Gates, Gwen Bokine, Mike MoranRossa Cole

Mary Jane, Charlie BrockRossa Cole

Event Chairs Dale Ellen Leff, Jim Blauvelt, Lys MarigoldRossa Cole

Amie Hadden, Sarah WettenhallRossa Cole

The East Hampton Historical Society and Executive Director Steve Long hosted its eighth annual Design Luncheon at the Maidstone Club.

The event featured interior designer Alex Papachristidis as the keynote speaker who showcased projects from his latest book, The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire.

Proceeds from the luncheon went to supporting the Historical Society’s efforts to preserve nationally significant sites and deliver educational programs for children and families.

