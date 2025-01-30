Greenport School Board Names New Superintendent

New Greenport School Superintendent Elizabeth Doyle

Greenport school administrators have hired a new superintendent following a months-long search with multiple rounds of interviews with 33 candidates and input from 300 constituents, according to the school district.

The Greenport Union Free School District Board of Education unanimously approved a measure to hire Elizabeth Doyle as the next superintendent of schools during the board’s Jan. 21 meeting. She will replace acting superintendent Ryan Case effective March 5,

“I am deeply honored to be appointed,” Doyle told the board after being sworn in. “I look forward to collaborating with all of you and building on the strengths of this great district and also creating new opportunities so our students continue to thrive.”

The East Hampton resident previously served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and accountability in the South Country Central School District since 2020. Before that, she was principal of John M. Marshall Elementary School since 2013 in the East Hampton Union Free School District. And before that she was principal of Explore Empower Public Charter School and the former coordinator for K-12 English in the White Plains City School District.

Prior to starting her career in education in New York City, Doyle was vice president for Citigroup Private Bank.