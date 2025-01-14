Event & Party Photos

Hamptons Doc Fest Screens in Sag Harbor

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/14/2025

Andrew BotsfordKimberly Goff

Associate Director of the Festival Jackie Leopold, Camille Petrillo, Arlene HinkemeyerKimberly Goff

Chris Hegedus, advisory board memberKimberly Goff

Christie BrinkleyKimberly Goff

Director “Beyond the Gaze” Jill CampbellKimberly Goff

Director Stephen MaingKimberly Goff

Elyn KronemeyerKimberly Goff

Heather Dune Macadam, Lynn SonberyKimberly Goff

Founder Jacqui Lofaro, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Lana Pih JokelKimberly Goff

James Ivory (Merchant Ivory)Kimberly Goff

Jill Woodword, editor “Beyond the Gaze”Kimberly Goff

Madison Church, social media director, Jacqui Lofaro, founderKimberly Goff

Marla Farrell, board member, Ada Samuelson, Chris Hegedus, advisory board, Amy Hobby, moderator for zoom with Michael Moore, Karen Arikian, artistic director, Jason Weinberg, board memberKimberly Goff

Paulina Suárez, receiving award for the Ford Foundation Just FilmsKimberly Goff

Sharmila Gold, Ella Funke, Sabine HindraKimberly Goff

Steven and Sari Cooper, Donna RubinKimberly Goff

Susan Lacy, advisory board Halsted WellesKimberly Goff

Will Yennie, Mary Ann KolhoffKimberly Goff

The 17th Annual Hamptons Doc Fest was a week-long celebration of documentary filmmaking in Sag Harbor run by Founder Jacqui Lofaro.

Screening venues included the Sag Harbor Cinema and the Bay Street Theater.

Doc Fest included a gala that culminated with the presentation of the Pennebaker Career Achievement Award to documentarian Michael Moore.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles