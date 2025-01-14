Hamptons Doc Fest Screens in Sag Harbor

The 17th Annual Hamptons Doc Fest was a week-long celebration of documentary filmmaking in Sag Harbor run by Founder Jacqui Lofaro.

Screening venues included the Sag Harbor Cinema and the Bay Street Theater.

Doc Fest included a gala that culminated with the presentation of the Pennebaker Career Achievement Award to documentarian Michael Moore.