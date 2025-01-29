Dan's NYC

Jean Shafiroff Hosts Holiday Cocktail Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/29/2025

Jean Shafiroff, Malan BretonMichael Ostuni

Jean Shafiroff, Nabys VielmanMichael Ostuni

Julia HaartMichael Ostuni

Kyle Persaud, Jean Shafiroff, Felica PersaudMichael Ostuni

Edgar Batista, Giorgia De Parolis, Jean Shafiroff, Fabrizio Di Michele, Maryanne GriszMichael Ostuni

Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Margarita Rosa, Camille Emeagwali, Devika Gopal Agge, Gloria PitagorskyMichael Ostuni

George WayneMichael Ostuni

Landra Richards, Ronald DyceMichael Ostuni

Jean Shafiroff hosted a cocktail party highlighting The New York Women’s Foundation‘s (NYWF) commitment to advancing gender equity and supporting women and girls across New York.

NY State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright presented citations to Jean Shafiroff and Ana L. Oliveira, the dynamic President and CEO of NYWF, honoring their contributions and leadership in improving the lives of women and families.

Margarita Rosa, who accepted the award on behalf of Oliveira, reflected on the collective success of the Foundation’s initiatives, noting the $10 million distributed to over 200 community organizations in the past year.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles