Jean Shafiroff Hosts Holiday Cocktail Party

Jean Shafiroff, Malan Breton Michael Ostuni Jean Shafiroff, Nabys Vielman Michael Ostuni Julia Haart Michael Ostuni Kyle Persaud, Jean Shafiroff, Felica Persaud Michael Ostuni Edgar Batista, Giorgia De Parolis, Jean Shafiroff, Fabrizio Di Michele, Maryanne Grisz Michael Ostuni Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Margarita Rosa, Camille Emeagwali, Devika Gopal Agge, Gloria Pitagorsky Michael Ostuni George Wayne Michael Ostuni Landra Richards, Ronald Dyce Michael Ostuni

Jean Shafiroff hosted a cocktail party highlighting The New York Women’s Foundation‘s (NYWF) commitment to advancing gender equity and supporting women and girls across New York.

NY State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright presented citations to Jean Shafiroff and Ana L. Oliveira, the dynamic President and CEO of NYWF, honoring their contributions and leadership in improving the lives of women and families.

Margarita Rosa, who accepted the award on behalf of Oliveira, reflected on the collective success of the Foundation’s initiatives, noting the $10 million distributed to over 200 community organizations in the past year.