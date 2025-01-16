Junior League's 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

Carrie Rubin, Nancy Dockerty, Jennifer Nawrocki The Buzz Agency Debbie Schmitt, Leighan Rinker The Buzz Agency Jeannine Morris, Kimberly Boldt, Stacy Atwater The Buzz Agency Kathy Adkins, Jo Ann Procacci, Carrie Rubin, Amy Kazma The Buzz Agency Mark Larkin, Maureen Mann, Terry Fedele, Meryll Bangsil, Khrisna Kellerman, Nikki Stelzer The Buzz Agency Maureen Mann, Nikki Stelzer, Terry Fedele, Nancy Brinker, Khrisna Kellerman, Meryll Bangsil The Buzz Agency Robin Deyo, Nikki Stelzer, Renee Feder The Buzz Agency Terry Fedele, Paige Kornblue, Nancy Brinker The Buzz Agency William Fleming, Kelly Woods Fleming The Buzz Agency

The Junior League of Boca Raton‘s 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon drew a record-breaking crowd of over 900 attendees to The Boca Raton.

Terry Fedele was named Woman Volunteer of the Year for her leadership in addressing Boca Raton’s nursing shortage and enhancing community engagement.

Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Promise Fund, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her global impact on breast cancer research and local efforts to provide screenings for underserved women.

The event, led by Co-Chairs Meryll Bangsil and Khris Kellerman and Honorary Chair Kelly Woods Fleming, featured a runway show with designs from The Boca Raton boutiques.