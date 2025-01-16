Junior League's 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon
The Junior League of Boca Raton‘s 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon drew a record-breaking crowd of over 900 attendees to The Boca Raton.
Terry Fedele was named Woman Volunteer of the Year for her leadership in addressing Boca Raton’s nursing shortage and enhancing community engagement.
Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Promise Fund, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her global impact on breast cancer research and local efforts to provide screenings for underserved women.
The event, led by Co-Chairs Meryll Bangsil and Khris Kellerman and Honorary Chair Kelly Woods Fleming, featured a runway show with designs from The Boca Raton boutiques.