Event & Party Photos

Junior League's 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/16/2025

Carrie Rubin, Nancy Dockerty, Jennifer NawrockiThe Buzz Agency

Debbie Schmitt, Leighan RinkerThe Buzz Agency

Jeannine Morris, Kimberly Boldt, Stacy AtwaterThe Buzz Agency

Kathy Adkins, Jo Ann Procacci, Carrie Rubin, Amy KazmaThe Buzz Agency

Mark Larkin, Maureen Mann, Terry Fedele, Meryll Bangsil, Khrisna Kellerman, Nikki StelzerThe Buzz Agency

Maureen Mann, Nikki Stelzer, Terry Fedele, Nancy Brinker, Khrisna Kellerman, Meryll BangsilThe Buzz Agency

Robin Deyo, Nikki Stelzer, Renee FederThe Buzz Agency

Terry Fedele, Paige Kornblue, Nancy BrinkerThe Buzz Agency

William Fleming, Kelly Woods FlemingThe Buzz Agency

The Junior League of Boca Raton‘s 37th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon drew a record-breaking crowd of over 900 attendees to The Boca Raton.

Terry Fedele was named Woman Volunteer of the Year for her leadership in addressing Boca Raton’s nursing shortage and enhancing community engagement.

Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Promise Fund, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her global impact on breast cancer research and local efforts to provide screenings for underserved women.

The event, led by Co-Chairs Meryll Bangsil and Khris Kellerman and Honorary Chair Kelly Woods Fleming, featured a runway show with designs from The Boca Raton boutiques.

