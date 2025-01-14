Kelly Bensimon Shares Favorite Hamptons Spots & More Following Public Breakup

Kelly Bensimon, Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

A new year often brings reflection on the past and anticipation for what’s ahead. For Kelly Bensimon — a reality TV star turned powerhouse real estate broker who sells in and outside the Hamptons — it’s a sentiment that rings truer than ever.

After making the difficult decision to call off her wedding to businessman Scott Litner just days before walking down the aisle in 2024, Bensimon is entering the year with renewed positivity and a commitment to staying connected to places and things that feel like home.

“Last year was tough in the relationship department with a very public breakup, but sharing my experiences with my listeners and co-hosts has been more therapeutic than therapy,” Bensimon shared during an interview with “South O’ the Highway” in early January.

The 56-year-old author, who penned the Assouline coffee table book In the Spirit of the Hamptons, calls the area her “second home.”

“Even if I didn’t sell real estate in the Hamptons, I’d still be there,” she said. “It’s where I find my peace, whether riding horses, relaxing on the beach with my daughters, or enjoying quiet dinners with friends. The lifestyle is incredible.”

Bensimon started the year traveling to the Hamptons for open houses and shared some of her go-to East End spots. “Coche Comedor in Amagansett for some delicious Mexican food, Stephen’s Talkhouse for cold beers and live music, Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor for the best lobster salad, and Le Bilboquet for a glass of white burgundy and some Cajun poulet,” she revealed. She also enjoys stopping by Amber Waves and Balsam Farms for farm-fresh finds.

Her love for the Hamptons extends to its vibrant art scene as well. “I love visiting the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs and stopping in to see my great friend Nick Weber at his studio, just down the road. My favorite gallery is Eric Firestone in East Hampton; he always has the most interesting finds,” she added.

A self-proclaimed “total foodie out east,” Bensimon added that she loves dining at Nick & Toni’s and visiting Donna Karan at Tutto Il Giorno. To balance her indulgent outings, she turns to fitness. “Working out with Walter Savage at the Post House keeps me in great shape,” she said.

When it comes to shopping, Bensimon’s curated list of favorite boutiques includes Urban Zen, Dôen, Ralph Lauren, Nili Lotan, LoveShackFancy, Warm, Joey Wolffer, Blue & Cream, Reformation, Zimmermann and Lazy Point.

As for what’s next, Bensimon is laser-focused on her thriving real estate career. Having already secured licenses in California, Florida, and New York, she revealed, “Texas is next on the list!”

Bensimon also weighed in on the current Hamptons market, which she says is “experiencing a surge in demand.”

“Recently, there has been an influx of well-crafted homes that enhance the summer-vacation experience for clients. Hamptons property values have risen by 7%, and the average home price is projected to exceed $2 million,” she noted.

For those looking to buy in the area, Bensimon offered readers some seasoned advice.

“When purchasing a home, it is crucial to identify your needs and preferences. By understanding your priorities, the selection process becomes more manageable. Subsequently, comparative analysis becomes essential in determining the value of your property. A valuable piece of advice I received from my mother was to purchase the most affordable house on the most expensive street you can afford. This principle has guided my homeownership journey, from acquiring land on Further Lane in East Hampton to constructing our family home and ultimately selling it.”