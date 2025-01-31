Event & Party Photos

Montauk Fire Department Officers Sworn In

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/31/2025

Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr., Joe McDonaldRichard Lewin

Charlie Morici, Former Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin

Christine Schnell, Mikaela KirkwoodRichard Lewin

Commissioner Rich Schoen Swears In the 2025 OfficersRichard Lewin

Company No. 4 Officers Lieutenant Sue Farnham, Captain Ellen Cooke, Lieutenant Aggie CindrichRichard Lewin

Danielle Howe, Annie JoyceRichard Lewin

Dawson, Eve and Mackenzie LenahanRichard Lewin

First Assistant Chief Ken GloggRichard Lewin

Former Chief Peter Joyce, Former Chief Tom Grenci, Jr., Chief Peter Joyce, Jr.Richard Lewin

Montauk Fire District Commissioner Jim Wright, Former MFD Chief Rich SchoenRichard Lewin

MFD Company No. 2 Lieutenant Dawson Lenahan, Former MFD Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin

MFD Secretary Jeanine MiedzwieckiRichard Lewin

Montauk Fire District Secretary Dawn LucasRichard Lewin

Olivia Malik-Atkinson, Cassidy and Jeffery Atkinson, Dorothy Malik-AtkinsonRichard Lewin

Second Assistant Chief Joe McDonaldRichard Lewin

The Annual Swearing-In Ceremony of Officers for the Montauk Fire Department took place at the Montauk Firehouse, marking another year of dedicated service to the community.

The event was hosted by Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr. and Joe McDonald.

Newly appointed officers took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the department while serving the residents of Montauk.

