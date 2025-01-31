Montauk Fire Department Officers Sworn In
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
01/31/2025
Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr., Joe McDonaldRichard Lewin
Charlie Morici, Former Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin
Christine Schnell, Mikaela KirkwoodRichard Lewin
Commissioner Rich Schoen Swears In the 2025 OfficersRichard Lewin
Company No. 4 Officers Lieutenant Sue Farnham, Captain Ellen Cooke, Lieutenant Aggie CindrichRichard Lewin
Danielle Howe, Annie JoyceRichard Lewin
Dawson, Eve and Mackenzie LenahanRichard Lewin
First Assistant Chief Ken GloggRichard Lewin
Former Chief Peter Joyce, Former Chief Tom Grenci, Jr., Chief Peter Joyce, Jr.Richard Lewin
Montauk Fire District Commissioner Jim Wright, Former MFD Chief Rich SchoenRichard Lewin
MFD Company No. 2 Lieutenant Dawson Lenahan, Former MFD Chief Joe LenahanRichard Lewin
MFD Secretary Jeanine MiedzwieckiRichard Lewin
Montauk Fire District Secretary Dawn LucasRichard Lewin
Olivia Malik-Atkinson, Cassidy and Jeffery Atkinson, Dorothy Malik-AtkinsonRichard Lewin
Second Assistant Chief Joe McDonaldRichard Lewin
The Annual Swearing-In Ceremony of Officers for the Montauk Fire Department took place at the Montauk Firehouse, marking another year of dedicated service to the community.
The event was hosted by Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr. and Joe McDonald.
Newly appointed officers took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the department while serving the residents of Montauk.