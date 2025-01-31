Montauk Fire Department Officers Sworn In

Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr., Joe McDonald Richard Lewin Charlie Morici, Former Chief Joe Lenahan Richard Lewin Christine Schnell, Mikaela Kirkwood Richard Lewin Commissioner Rich Schoen Swears In the 2025 Officers Richard Lewin Company No. 4 Officers Lieutenant Sue Farnham, Captain Ellen Cooke, Lieutenant Aggie Cindrich Richard Lewin Danielle Howe, Annie Joyce Richard Lewin Dawson, Eve and Mackenzie Lenahan Richard Lewin First Assistant Chief Ken Glogg Richard Lewin Former Chief Peter Joyce, Former Chief Tom Grenci, Jr., Chief Peter Joyce, Jr. Richard Lewin Montauk Fire District Commissioner Jim Wright, Former MFD Chief Rich Schoen Richard Lewin MFD Company No. 2 Lieutenant Dawson Lenahan, Former MFD Chief Joe Lenahan Richard Lewin MFD Secretary Jeanine Miedzwiecki Richard Lewin Montauk Fire District Secretary Dawn Lucas Richard Lewin Olivia Malik-Atkinson, Cassidy and Jeffery Atkinson, Dorothy Malik-Atkinson Richard Lewin Second Assistant Chief Joe McDonald Richard Lewin

The Annual Swearing-In Ceremony of Officers for the Montauk Fire Department took place at the Montauk Firehouse, marking another year of dedicated service to the community.

The event was hosted by Chiefs Ken Glogg, Peter Joyce, Jr. and Joe McDonald.

Newly appointed officers took their oaths, pledging to uphold the values of the department while serving the residents of Montauk.