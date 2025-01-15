Navy to Test More Calverton Drinking Water Wells for Contamination

Suffolk County Water Authority wants funds to bring water to residents with polluted wells (Getty Images)

The U.S. Navy has agreed to test more Calverton residential drinking water wells that may have been polluted by toxins used at the former federally owned Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant.

People who live in the designated sampling area are invited to attend a pair of events open to the public at the Residence Inn Long Island East End in Riverhead on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23. Additional testing was called for after 128 homes in Manorville and Calverton have wells previously tested positive for possible carcinogens in excess of New York State standards, such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) believed to have come from the NWIRP, which closed in 1996.

“Clean drinking water is absolutely essential for all our residents,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said. “We are very pleased that the Navy will undertake additional testing for PFAS in the Calverton area.”

After studies revealed wells near the NWIRP tainted with PFAS — which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said can cause adverse health outcomes in humans — well above the state’s maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion, millions of dollars of grants were awarded to connect the 128 homes to public drinking water mains.

The Sampling Open House is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and the 60th Restoration Advisory Board Meeting is slated for 6:15-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Both will be held at the Residence Inn Long Island East End, 2012 Old Country Rd., Riverhead.

Anyone unable to attend in person can also call in by dialing 332-249-0605 and entering the conference ID 186 672 602#, or join online at tinyurl.com/CALRABJan2025 using meeting ID 239 633 820 007 and event passcode: 2os6Dd7R.

Residents whose homes are already served by the Riverhead Water District do not need to have their water tested.