Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Honors Pauline Pitt

Jewelry designer Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Held at the Mish Fine Jewelry Studio, the event honored Pauline Pitt, board chair of Peggy Adams and chairwoman of the organization’s Christmas Ball.

Pitt highlighted the League’s enduring impact, celebrating its century of service to over 1.5 million animals.

The evening also spotlighted a record-breaking Black Friday, during which 111 pets found forever homes.