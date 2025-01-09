Event & Party Photos

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Honors Pauline Pitt

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/09/2025

Joseph Singer, Pauline Pitt, Sue Berry, Mish TworkowskiCAPEHART

Stephanie Shafran, Tom Quick, Hilary and Wilbur RossCAPEHART

Denise and Dan HanleyCAPEHART

Jack and Cathy FlaggCAPEHART

Betsy Shiverick, Beth DowdleCAPEHART

Melanie and Roger LawsonCAPEHART

Steve and Stephanie ShafranCAPEHART

Alexia Hamm Ryan, Jack and Sherri GraceCAPEHART

Lesly Smith, David OberCAPEHART

Michael Donnell, Tom QuickCAPEHART

Joan van der Grift, Minot and Julia AmoryCAPEHART

Frances ScaifeCAPEHART

Jewelry designer Mish Tworkowski and Joseph Singer hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Held at the Mish Fine Jewelry Studio, the event honored Pauline Pitt, board chair of Peggy Adams and chairwoman of the organization’s Christmas Ball.

Pitt highlighted the League’s enduring impact, celebrating its century of service to over 1.5 million animals.

The evening also spotlighted a record-breaking Black Friday, during which 111 pets found forever homes.

