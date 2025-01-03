Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, January 3-9, 2025

The arcade at Scott’s Pointe. Courtesy of Scott’s Pointe.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, January 3-9, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Holiday Farm Camp

Friday, January 3, 9 a.m.

Sign your little one, ages 3-11, up for a daily half-day camp with animals, projects, stories, outdoor play, and more! Morning, afternoon, and extended-day options are available.

289 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Winter Kids’ Club

Friday, January 3, 9:30 a.m.

Bring your tiny tot to the Children’s Museum of the East End, where they will enjoy art, science, and cooking projects on the theme of “Winter Wonderland.” The morning is $85 for members and $110 for non-members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Hot Cocoa Bars

Friday, January 3, 4 p.m.

Bring your little chef in grades 6-10 to the Rogers Memorial Library, where they will make no-bake bars out of marshmallows, chocolate, and cereal. Registration is required. This event is not recommended for those with food allergies.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

The Friday Pre-Teen Project

Friday, January 3, 6 p.m.

Bring your pre-teen to Project Most to enjoy arts and crafts, theme nights, sports, pizza, and a drink. The event is free, but you can bring extra cash if you want a snack.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Science Saturday: Into the Tundra

Saturday, January 4, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss this drop-off program at the Long Island Science Center, where your explorer can learn about the chilliest ecosystems on earth and even take a polar plunge. The workshop price of $20 includes museum admission. An adult must accompany children, and the adult fee is $15. Members are free.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 516-208-800, sciencecenterli.org

Winter Window “Glass” Art with Upcycled Materials

Sunday, January 5, 10:30 a.m.

Your little artist, ages six and up, can make a winter-themed ornament out of stained glass materials at SOFO! There is a fee of $10 per child and $15 for adults, which includes entrance to the museum on the day of your choice. Members are free. Advanced reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Winter Storytime Yoga

Wednesday, January 6, 10 a.m.

Your little one, ages 2-5, can listen to winter stories while bending and stretching their way to better health at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll need to pre-register and bring a yoga mat or towel.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

After-School Art with Melissa

Thursday, January 9, 4 p.m.

Your creative kiddo can work on multimedia projects under Melissa’s guidance at East End Arts! Drop-in sessions are $27.50. You can also purchase classes in groups of five or 10.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Family Fun Activities

Bookhampton

Bring your little reader into this charming bookshop in East Hampton, where parents rave about the colorful children’s section.

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hamptons. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

GAC Roller Rink

Enjoy roller skating for all ages on Fridays and Sundays at the GDC Roller Rink at the American Legion in Greenport. Sessions are $10, which includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Goldberg’s Bagels

Winter is a great season to check out one of the East End’s most popular eateries, where the bagels, flats, cream cheeses, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and more get high praise from visitors and locals.

801 County Road 31, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

North Fork Arts Center: Sepan Greenport Theatre

View screenings of your favorite kid-friendly films like “Mufasa: The Lion King” right in Greenport, where an 80-year-old theater has been renovated to maintain its charm but offer modern comfort.

211 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-8600, northfork-artscenter.org

Safari Adventure

Take your littles in for open play with inflatables, video games, a calming spa, a hands-on area, and more! Safari Adventure is appropriate for kiddos ages 1-10. The fee is $16 for one- and two-year-olds. For visitors ages 3-10, it is $25. Infants are free with an older sibling.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

Scott’s Pointe

On a chilly day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Welcome back to cold weather fun at the Southampton Ice Rink, where several public skate sessions are held every weekend. While you’re there, rent an igloo that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and service from Local Burger.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Enjoy a fine selection of unique toys, board games, books, novelties, and more at this Sag Harbor favorite.

29A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

