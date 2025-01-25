Publicist Todd Shapiro Celebrates 30 Years in Business

L.-R.: Todd Shapiro, New York City Mayor Eric Adams

There’s a saying that, in life, it’s all about who you know. But then, who you are probably matters. Judging by Todd Shapiro’s recent, very bipartisan birthday(s), he knows everyone and he’s someone who can bring them all together. At a party at the Bryant Park Grill in Manhattan celebrating Shapiro’s 60th birthday and his public relations firm’s 30th, politicians, business people, athletes and media figures all met and mixed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Gov. David Paterson, former Gov. George Pataki and New York State Attorney General Letitia James all spoke and smiled.

Stew Leonard of Stew Leonard’s, Mitchell Modell of Modell’s and billionaire and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis and his wife Margo rubbed shoulders along with Jets great Mark Gastineau and Knicks great Earl the Pearl Monroe. Where was Gov. Kathy Hochul? She attended his Albany party at the War Room Tavern, his restaurant, a few days earlier.

“You’re able to bring people together,” Adams said after one rendition of Happy Birthday.

Stew Leonard said he had “blown our PR up” while former Assemblymember Jerry Kremer said “only Todd” could throw this many parties. There were events in Albany, Florida, Nassau and Suffolk counties and New York City.

The president of Todd Shapiro Associates Public Relations, Shapiro, in a world of press releases, is about putting people, not press releases, together.

“It’s not me,” Shapiro said at the party. “It’s about 30 years of clients.”

Shapiro started as a legislative aide in the Town of Brookhaven where he found himself working in government.

“They gave me a camera and said, ‘Take pictures and write stories,” he said. “I was driving the town supervisor around. I didn’t know anything about PR. Back then, I thought PR was about promoting Republicans, which it pretty much was.”

He got early experience as press secretary for Suffolk County Executive Bob Gaffney and as a vice president at Howard Rubenstein Associates after meeting PR icon Gary Lewi.

Shapiro worked on the New York Yankees account, as well as with Weight Watchers, the Democratic National Convention and for local, Long Island accounts. He started his own business in 1995 with a small office at a recycling plant, owned by Gershow Recycling.

“They gave me a free office to run a business and had faith in me,” Shapiro said of the launch when he was 30. “It was an opportunity for me to be government-free, work on my own and take a chance. If I was going to do it, I wanted to do it when I was young.”

He jokes that he started before the internet, when social media meant friendly newscasters.

“When I started my firm, people were starting to use computers,” he said. “The only mouse was running around my apartment.”

Shapiro to this day doesn’t promote by writing so much as by putting people together, generating good energy and appearances in the media.

“I’m different than any PR out there. I’m not a geek,” he said. “I make my living by going out, meeting and being with people, being with my clients outside the office, not in the office. My job is to help them.”

He promotes clients and does crisis management, networking to get clients noticed.

“Every day our clients are on Fox News, Good Morning America, the Today Show and News 12,” he said. “I’m the Peter Pan of PR. I’ll never grow up. I’m like a John Hughes film in the ‘80s. I’m always trying to reinvent myself.”

At his birthday, he spoke glowingly to and of his guests, spreading good will and more good energy than a hydro power plant.

“Is this the most lovable guy in New York City or what?” de Blasio asked. “He’s got so much heart.”

In addition to government and officials, Shapiro has represented the FDNY Firefighters Association and Fire Officers Associations, and the Suffolk and Nassau Police Benevolent Associations.

He over the years represented properties owned by Donald Trump, the New York Islanders and the Long Island Association.

Although Shapiro leads a very public life, Elizabeth Benard, who married him at a ceremony officiated by civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton, also spoke at the Bryant Park party.

Shapiro, whose company has offices in New York City, Jericho and Port Jefferson, writes a “High Profile” column each week in Dan’s Papers.

He also has gotten involved with charities, as Vice Chair of the New York and Long Island United States Marines Toys for Tots, Executive Board Member of the Nassau County Centennial Parade Committee and as president and founder of the Jericho Chamber of Commerce.

PR for Shapiro these days might also stand for popular restaurants. He owns and operates the War Room, a restaurant, bar and place for people to get together in Albany.

“We’re starting an events business,” Shapiro said. “We’re going to do PR for parties and events and create the party and event with it. A lot of charities do big galas and fundraisers in the Hamptons. It’s full circle.”

Shapiro seems like he’s having a good time, and helping others have a good time, as the consummate host. Talking with him can make you feel as if you’re on a talk show. He never stops promoting: It’s become who he is, not just what he does.

“I want to put the fun back in parties,” he said. “After COVID, a lot of companies went out of business. I think it’s a good time to come back.”