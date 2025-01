Westhampton Historical Museum Holiday Party Gets Merry

Stephanie Davis, Richard Baldwin, David and Lisa Fox, Elizabeth M. Duerschmidt Rick Seigleman Trustee Alicia Whitaker Rick Seigleman Armane and Rita Karyo Rick Seigleman Susan Lavista, Wes Winters - WHB Historical Vice President, Bo Bishop - WHB Historical President Rick Seigleman Holiday Cheer Rick Seigleman

The Westhampton Historical Museum hosted a holiday party at the Tuthill House Museum.

A highlight of the event was the tree lighting.

Members of the Westhampton Garden Club adorned the tree with handcrafted ornaments designed specifically for birds.