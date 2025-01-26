What to Know About Estate Planning

Establish an estate plan (MCC)

Managing and planning one’s estate sounds like a task reserved for the super-rich. But that’s a common, and potentially costly, misconception.

Indeed, estate planning is a necessary component of long-term financial planning no matter the size of a person’s investment portfolio. Estate planning is an umbrella term that encompasses anything from asset allocation after death to end-of-life health care decisions to power of attorney should an individual become incapacitated. Key components of an estate plan typically include wills, trusts, power of attorney, and health care directives.

According to a 2021 survey by Caring.com, only 33% of Americans have a will in place, and 60% of respondents in the same survey cited “not having enough assets” as reasons for not creating an estate plan. The following are some basic steps anyone can take to establish an estate plan.

Estate Planning Essentials

Create a will. A will is a legal document that specifies how your assets will be distributed after your death. Although a will can be set up without an attorney, relying on an attorney to create or update a will can ensure that it is legally sound and reflects your intentions. In the will you can name an executor who will carry out the plans of the will. Without a will, intestacy laws where you live will dictate the distribution of your assets.

Establish trusts. Morgan Legal Group says trusts are tools that can protect assets, minimize estate taxes and provide for beneficiaries. Trusts can be revocable or irrevocable. Special needs trusts also can be set up. Trusts can help avoid probate and reduce estate taxes. The National Bureau of Economic Research indicates trusts can reduce estate taxes by up to 40%. Trusts also can shield some of your assets so they cannot be counted as part of your responsibility for paying for skilled nursing home admittance.

Determine powers of attorney and health care proxies. If someone becomes incapacitated, that person will need responsible people who can act on their behalf. A financial or legal power of attorney can help with paying bills, accessing accounts and managing finances and other needs. A health care proxy can be listed on an advanced health care directive, known as a living will. The proxy will communicate your wishes indicated on the directive and see that your wishes are honored. Knowing what’s included in an estate plan can ensure that people make informed choices about their assets, beneficiaries and financial futures.

It is always best to work with legal, medical and tax professionals when drawing up estate plans to avoid any issues that can arise when matters are not decided ahead of time.