Comedian Wil Sylvince Comes to Hamptons Before World Tour

Wil Sylvince is coming to Canoe Place Inn & Cottages February 15

Wil Sylvince has been to the Hamptons before. One time. He performed at a private fundraiser. And no, it wasn’t for Sean Combs.

“Thank God,” he says with a laugh. “I did get invited to a Diddy party a long time ago in the Hamptons, but I didn’t go.” He places that in the “Good Thing” category. The HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime comedian comes to Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays Saturday, February 15 to help kick off a series of ‘Comedy in the Hamptons.’

Kevin Can Wait actor and comedian Chris Roach opens the show. It begins at 8 p.m.

“We are thrilled to build off the success of acts like Mark Normand last summer,” says Canoe Place GM Matthew Kristan. “We’ve teamed up with the same booking people in New York City to bring out some big names. We’re excited to add Wil and Chris to the line-up of famous people who’ve performed here.”

Sylvince is ready for the East End. He says rich people “like to laugh too. Except the super, super rich. But regular rich people like a good show. I’m excited to come out there.” He says Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Joan Rivers and Dave Chappelle are his comedy heroes. He’s a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York. On the subject of political correctness, he’s neutral. “I don’t do politics. I talk about my family, relationships and travel experiences. With politics, you can see people’s faces tense up when you mention one name.”

On the subject of travel, he’s getting around. “I’m going out on tour with Aziz Ansari at the end of February and then I am taking my own tour to four cities in Australia,” the comic says. Whether he’ll try any of the down-under gags in Canoe Place he doesn’t say. But he does agree with clubs like the ‘Cellar’ who forbid patrons to record material on their cellphone. “They lock it up. That’s why so many famous people like Chris Rock perform there.”

Canoe Place will also likely ask audience members to keep their phones in their pockets. The comedy show is part of a weekend-long celebration that includes a Friday night show with the Pedro Cortes Flamenco Ensemble that sold out last year. The Good Ground Tavern is offering a special Valentine’s Weekend Three Course Menu.

“We are here all year long for the community. These acts kick off a tremendous calendar of events in 2025,” Kristan adds. “There is no real off-season at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages.”

And Sylvince reminds us one last time that he’s there for the audience, not to rant about Washington. “I have opinions but most people come to laugh and get away and have a good time.”

Tickets for the comedy show Saturday begin at $50 and go to $200. Tickets for the Flamenco performance Friday night are $45. More information at canoeplace.com.

