East Quogue Woman Convicted of Trying to Set 3 Homes Ablaze

An East Quogue woman has been convicted of trying to set fire to three homes in Hampton Bays.

A jury found Amanda Burnside guilty at Suffolk County court of second-degree arson and two counts of second-degree attempted arson.

“This defendant deliberately attempted to set three homes on fire, putting lives and property at grave risk,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Prosecutors said the 42-year-old woman poured gasoline onto a wicker bench on the front porch of a home while four people were inside, then proceeded to light papers on fire, using that to ignite the gasoline-soaked bench on Nov. 12, 2023. She also tried to set two other homes on fire. Southampton Town Police Department officers arrested Burnside at the scene.

“This case was the most difficult case I’ve had to take to trial,” her attorney, Melissa Aguanno, said. “Like many cases, it overlaps with issues involving mental health. Amanda is not a monster. I hope that she is able to get the help that she needs and deserves. Throughout the entirety of the case the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has been fair and more than reasonable.”

Justice Steven Pilewski is scheduled to sentence Burnside to up to 25 years in prison when she is due back in court on Feb. 25.