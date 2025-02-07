Event & Party Photos

G.E. Smith and The American Blues Play The Suffolk

Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/07/2025

Bandleader G.E. SmithPhillip Merritt

Bluesman Jimmy VivinoPhillip Merritt

Candace Sweeney, Vashti Wines, Gina CaroliPhillip Merritt

Diana Olivet, Linda and Thomas Bruzdoski, Charlie OlivetPhillip Merritt

Donna Kowalewski, Kathy Berger, Richard RizzutiPhillip Merritt

Eddie Falconer, Dan WalshPhillip Merritt

Eileen Emiddio, Vera BarronPhillip Merritt

G.E. Smith, Jimmy VivinoPhillip Merritt

Jack Sweeney, Mike CaroliPhillip Merritt

Lauren Sharp, Leslie GolfoPhillip Merritt

Ray Costanzo, Manny RomaPhillip Merritt

Scott and Amy PorcielloPhillip Merritt

Toni and Tony Arno, Gregg Drossel, Christian OrozovichPhillip Merritt

Emmy-winning former Saturday Night Live bandleader G.E. Smith and The American Blues Series returned with a one-night-only performance featuring special guest Jimmy Vivino.

The event, held at The Suffolk in Riverhead showcased the spirit of the blues.

