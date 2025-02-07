G.E. Smith and The American Blues Play The Suffolk
Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
02/07/2025
Bandleader G.E. SmithPhillip Merritt
Bluesman Jimmy VivinoPhillip Merritt
Candace Sweeney, Vashti Wines, Gina CaroliPhillip Merritt
Diana Olivet, Linda and Thomas Bruzdoski, Charlie OlivetPhillip Merritt
Donna Kowalewski, Kathy Berger, Richard RizzutiPhillip Merritt
Eddie Falconer, Dan WalshPhillip Merritt
Eileen Emiddio, Vera BarronPhillip Merritt
G.E. Smith, Jimmy VivinoPhillip Merritt
Jack Sweeney, Mike CaroliPhillip Merritt
Lauren Sharp, Leslie GolfoPhillip Merritt
Ray Costanzo, Manny RomaPhillip Merritt
Scott and Amy PorcielloPhillip Merritt
Toni and Tony Arno, Gregg Drossel, Christian OrozovichPhillip Merritt
Emmy-winning former Saturday Night Live bandleader G.E. Smith and The American Blues Series returned with a one-night-only performance featuring special guest Jimmy Vivino.
The event, held at The Suffolk in Riverhead showcased the spirit of the blues.