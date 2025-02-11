SCC Hosts Carl Broady's Life Reflections Reception

Howard T. Cash Alicia Doherty Oliva Taylor Alicia Doherty Malcom McDaniel Alicia Doherty Bonnie Jolly, Freida Jones Alicia Doherty Philena Taylor, Artist Carl Broady, Robin Brown Alicia Doherty Stacey Leman, Sabrina Satterfield, Carl Broady, Kyra Lelsey Alicia Doherty Demenico Freeman Alicia Doherty Tonjee Taylor, Beverly Smith Alicia Doherty

The Southampton Cultural Center hosted an exhibition of abstract photography by Carl Broady, drawing art enthusiasts and critics.

Known for his abstract art, Broady’s collection offered bold compositions and vibrant interplay of color and form.

The event was highlighted by an artist’s reception, where attendees had the opportunity to engage with Broady himself, gaining deeper insight into his creative process and inspirations.