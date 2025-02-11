SCC Hosts Carl Broady's Life Reflections Reception
1 minute 02/11/2025
The Southampton Cultural Center hosted an exhibition of abstract photography by Carl Broady, drawing art enthusiasts and critics.
Known for his abstract art, Broady’s collection offered bold compositions and vibrant interplay of color and form.
The event was highlighted by an artist’s reception, where attendees had the opportunity to engage with Broady himself, gaining deeper insight into his creative process and inspirations.