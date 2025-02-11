Event & Party Photos

SCC Hosts Carl Broady's Life Reflections Reception

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/11/2025

Howard T. CashAlicia Doherty

Oliva TaylorAlicia Doherty

Malcom McDanielAlicia Doherty

Bonnie Jolly, Freida JonesAlicia Doherty

Philena Taylor, Artist Carl Broady, Robin BrownAlicia Doherty

Stacey Leman, Sabrina Satterfield, Carl Broady, Kyra LelseyAlicia Doherty

Demenico FreemanAlicia Doherty

Tonjee Taylor, Beverly SmithAlicia Doherty

The Southampton Cultural Center hosted an exhibition of abstract photography by Carl Broady, drawing art enthusiasts and critics.

Known for his abstract art, Broady’s collection offered bold compositions and vibrant interplay of color and form.

The event was highlighted by an artist’s reception, where attendees had the opportunity to engage with Broady himself, gaining deeper insight into his creative process and inspirations.

