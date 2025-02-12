Event & Party Photos

Southampton Cultural Center Screens 'Off Hampton Film Festival'

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/12/2025

Cristen Motty, Festival Co-Founder Benjamin McHughRick Seigleman

Jim Morrison, Benjamin McHugh, Adam Baranello, filmmaker Dan BowerRick Seigleman

Theresia Hand, Daniel Boyle, Rich Gardini, Esmeralda Cabrera, Katie Schrader, Cristen Motty, Gerry Ferretti, Jim MorrisonRick Seigleman

Rich Browning, Theresia Hand, Esemeralda CabreraRick Seigleman

Actress Lisa DabrowskiRick Seigleman

The Southampton Cultural Center and Festival Co-Founder Benjamin McHugh hosted the second annual Off Hampton Film Festival, offering a celebration of short films and the creative minds behind them.

Attendees were treated to a curated selection of thought-provoking short films, spanning a variety of genres and styles, all showcased in the Center’s theater.

The event also featured filmmaker talks, where directors and creators shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights into their artistic journeys.

