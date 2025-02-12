Southampton Cultural Center Screens 'Off Hampton Film Festival'

Cristen Motty, Festival Co-Founder Benjamin McHugh Rick Seigleman Jim Morrison, Benjamin McHugh, Adam Baranello, filmmaker Dan Bower Rick Seigleman Theresia Hand, Daniel Boyle, Rich Gardini, Esmeralda Cabrera, Katie Schrader, Cristen Motty, Gerry Ferretti, Jim Morrison Rick Seigleman Rich Browning, Theresia Hand, Esemeralda Cabrera Rick Seigleman Actress Lisa Dabrowski Rick Seigleman

The Southampton Cultural Center and Festival Co-Founder Benjamin McHugh hosted the second annual Off Hampton Film Festival, offering a celebration of short films and the creative minds behind them.

Attendees were treated to a curated selection of thought-provoking short films, spanning a variety of genres and styles, all showcased in the Center’s theater.

The event also featured filmmaker talks, where directors and creators shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights into their artistic journeys.