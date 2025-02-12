Southampton Cultural Center Screens 'Off Hampton Film Festival'
1 minute 02/12/2025
The Southampton Cultural Center and Festival Co-Founder Benjamin McHugh hosted the second annual Off Hampton Film Festival, offering a celebration of short films and the creative minds behind them.
Attendees were treated to a curated selection of thought-provoking short films, spanning a variety of genres and styles, all showcased in the Center’s theater.
The event also featured filmmaker talks, where directors and creators shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights into their artistic journeys.