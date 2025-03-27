Attention East End Chefs and Restaurateurs: Submit Your Entry for the Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust!

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Wilmington Trust, is quickly approaching, and we’re inviting talented chefs from the East End to showcase their culinary prowess at some of the Hamptons’ most iconic events. If you’re a chef or restaurant owner eager to gain exposure and connect with food enthusiasts, influencers, and media, now is your chance to be a part of this renowned series.

This year, the Dan’s Taste Series features five exciting events, each offering a unique platform for culinary innovation and creativity. From the sophisticated Rosé Soirée to the high-energy Grill Hampton where the top Grill Master will be crowned, there’s an event for every culinary style. These events will be presented by Wilmington Trust, a proud member of the M&T Family.

Here are the events where we’re accepting chef submissions:

Rosé Soirée: Sunday, May 25 – Celebrate the unofficial drink of the summer — rosé — with exquisite food pairings, all in a stunning Hamptons setting.

Red, White & Brews: Saturday, July 5 – A fun, festive July 4th weekend celebration with great food and drinks for the ultimate holiday experience.

Chefs of the Hamptons: Thursday, July 17 – A prestigious event where top chefs showcase their culinary creations to an exclusive audience.

Grill Hampton: Saturday, Aug. 2 – The ultimate grilling competition where the best grill master in the Hamptons will be crowned.

Dan’s White Party: Saturday, Aug. 16 – The highly anticipated new fan favorite event where chic white fashion, and fun come together for an unforgettable evening.

These events provide the perfect opportunity to not only showcase your dishes to an elite audience but also to connect with fellow culinary professionals and industry leaders.

A Platform for Culinary Excellence

Each event in the Dan’s Taste Series is a celebration of culinary artistry, bringing together some of the best talent in the Hamptons. Whether you specialize in farm-to-table dishes, fresh seafood, innovative cocktails, or any other culinary style, these events offer a fantastic opportunity to put your skills in the spotlight.

A Few Spots Left – Apply Today!

With limited spots available for each event, now is the time to act! If you’re interested in participating, don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of the Dan’s Taste Series. Whether you’re an established name in the culinary world or an emerging star, these events will give you the exposure, networking opportunities, and experience to elevate your career.

Dan’s Taste Series: Now Accepting Inquiries

To inquire about participating in any of the Dan’s Taste Series events, reach out to EventOps@SchnepsMedia.com. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this highly anticipated series. These events are the perfect place to showcase your culinary skills and connect with a community of food lovers and industry professionals.

Don’t wait — apply today!