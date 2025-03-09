Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Power List Honors Influential Leaders

Schneps Media’s Dan’s Papers Palm Beach honorees (Hyon Smith)

The region’s most fabulous movers and shakers were honored at the Palm Beach Power List presented by Schneps Media’s Dan’s Papers Palm Beach on March 5 at The Colony Palm Beach.

The event honored individuals who have significantly impacted and influenced the Palm Beach region, including elite professionals, philanthropists, and community leaders.

“We’re so honored and proud to be a part of this community,” Stu Lubow, CEO of Dime Community Bank,said. “We’re new to Palm Beach and we look to make it home for a long time. Walking around the room, these are the people that you need to know in the community and we’re here to serve them.”

A notable moment of the evening was the rendition of the National Anthem by Monique McCall, a Distinguished Singer, Songwriter & Recording Artist. Her performance set a patriotic tone, resonating with the audience and adding a touch of elegance to the proceedings.

“It’s an honor to be included with so many people who want to see our communities flourish and who come together in the spirit of collaboration to make the world a better place,” Robert S. Budd, Sr. CEO/President of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.

Throughout the event, honorees shared insights into their journeys, emphasizing the importance of community, resilience, and innovation. Their stories highlighted the diverse ways in which individuals can make a difference, from business leadership to artistic contributions.

“It’s not just about being recognized and awarded, it’s about giving back to the community, about sponsoring all the small businesses and small not-for-profits that don’t get the support they really need,” said Clayton Tadler, Senior VP / Regional VP: Palm Beach/ Treasure Coast of TD Bank.

Demonstrating a commitment to philanthropy, 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds were dedicated to supporting the Carmelite Sisters. This initiative underscored the event’s broader mission of giving back to the community and supporting those who dedicate their lives to service.

“Their donations will be put to great use,” said Trish Gathers, President and CEO; Founder of The Carmelite System & Carith Ministries. “It’s such an incredible honor to be recognized in Palm Beach because there’s so many wonderful people who have been very successful throughout their lives and to be honored with them really means so much to me.”

The Palm Beach Power List event was more than just a ceremony. It was a celebration of the spirit of Palm Beach — a community characterized by leadership, generosity, and a commitment to excellence. As attendees departed the charming historic venue, they carried with them a renewed sense of purpose and pride, inspired by the stories and achievements of the evening’s honorees.

“It’s very empowering to be a part of this dynamic group,” Milly Gonzalez, Vice President, Business Development Officer for ConnectOne Bank. “It’s a great opportunity to get my name out there and get to meet so many great people.”

The Honorees were:

Mark Beausoleil, Director of Retail Banking Sales, Valley Bank

Gale Brophy, Gale Brophy Foundation Inc. and Estates By Brophy

ICON: Robert S. Budd, Sr. CEO/President, Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.

Maggie Delany, Founder and Chief Editor, EPN Magazine

ICON: Trish Gathers, CPA, CMA, President and CEO; Founder, The Carmelite System & Carith Ministries

Milly Gonzalez, Vice President, Business Development Officer, ConnectOne Bank

ICON: Louis C. Grassi, CPA, CFE: Chief Executive Officer, Grassi Advisory Group, Inc.

Rita Krauss, Renowned Art Dealer, Advisor and Collector, Rita Krauss Fine Art

Kelly Leary, M.S., CEO & Founder, Revolution Dating

Janet Levy, Philanthropist of the Year

Catherine Loevner, Philanthropist of the Arts

POWER COUPLE: Stu and Donna Lubow: CEO & Philanthropists, Dime Community Bank

Joy Marks: The Icon of Glamour and Professional Excellence

POWER PARTNERS: Eddie Schmidt & Ozzie Medeiros: Owners, Table 26

ICON: Michelle Mendez, Elite Broker, Global Connector, Visionary Powerhouse of Real Estate & Philanthropy, Platinum Preferred

Woody Michleb, Owner, Woody Michleb Beauty Salon

Morris Oiring, CEO, Oiring Group

Elena Peroulakis, Director Sales & Marketing, The Ben Hotel

Ted Peroulakis, Vice President and Wealth Advisor, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

ICON: Joanna Plafsky, International Film Producer & Philanthropist

Kelly Powell , Chief Executive Officer, Community Partners of South Florida

Hon. Gail Prudenti, Partner, Burner Prudenti Law P.C.

Karen Reich, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer, The Carmelite System

Darryl Savage, Developer, Designer & Antiquarian

Rabbi Moshe E. Scheiner, Founder, Palm Beach Synagogue & Solomon Leadership Program and the Maimonides Leadership Institute

ICON: Hon. Rebecca Seawright, NYS Assemblymember, Assembly District 76

ICON: Jean Shafiroff, Queen of Philanthropy

ICON: Clayton Tadler, Senior VP / Regional VP:Palm Beach/ Treasure Coast, TD Bank

RISING: Jordan Williams, CEO/Founder/Investment and Commercial Real Estate Specialist, Platinum Preferred Plus

To learn more about the honorees visit: PalmBeachPowerList.com For more information on future events visit SchnepsEvents.com and contact Toni Cimino at TCimino@SchnepsMedia.com