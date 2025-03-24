East End Summer 2025 Camp Guide

The time is now to enroll kids in summer camp (Getty Images)

Summer camps are a great opportunity for children and teens to make new friends and solidify memories that will last a lifetime. From camps that teach acting to sports and every topic in between, here is a list of East End summer camps where your child can enroll in the Hamptons and North Fork!

EAST END SUMMER CAMPS 2025

The Actors Garage

This camp offers classes over the summer for students ages 4 to 23 on acting for TV, film and commercials, improv, musical theater, standup comedy and more. This summer there will be three different camps offered, all taught by Ann Gray Graf. The first camp starts on June 30 and is for ages 9 and older. The second camp begins on July 7, is titled “Moana Jr.,” and is open to ages 7 to 18. The final camp listed, “Cinderella,” will start on July 21. 1355 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, theactorsgarage.com

A&G Dance & Art Summer Program

Come celebrate 20 years of dance in the Hamptons with A&G Dance Company. Calling the Southampton Cultural Center home and expanding to enrich Southampton’s Summer Youth Programming, A&G is offering a limited Dance and Art Summer Program for ages 4-9. Days full of dance, art, and theater will immerse students in the performing and visual arts with a relaxed approach including lunch in beautiful Agawam Park! Space is limited to only 20 students daily. Programming starts July 7 and runs through August 22. *All programming is developmentally appropriate in accordance with NYS Early Childhood Guidelines. All staff is First Aid and CPR certified. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, scc-arts.org/dance-workshops

Bay Street Theater

Kicking off a variety of camps for different age groups over the summer is “My Favorite Tales,” a weeklong camp for children ages 4 to 7 scheduled for the week of July 7. That weekend offers another camp titled “My Life: The Musical” open to children ages 9 to 12. The week of July 14 a camp is being offered for 9- to 12-year-olds titled “Improv Squad.” Scheduled for the week of July 21 is an “On Camera Intensive,” a second camp called “The Magic of Marionettes” led by Kim Profaci of The Modern Marionette Company, and another “Improv Squad.” The week of July 28 features two camps: One for students 4 to 7 that provides lower elementary students with the basics to learn musical theater, the second is another On Camera Intensive session. Marionette camp also returns the week of Aug. 4. 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, baystreet.org/education/kids-camps

Brookhaven Country Day Camp

BCDC is hosting its camps this summer between June 30 and Aug. 22. Junior Camp is available for those between preschool and 3rd grade while Senior Camp is open for 3rd to 9th graders. BCDC is offering a CIT program for 9th and 10th grade students. Every child will be required to wear a camp shirt every day. 79 Long Island Avenue, Yaphank, brookhavendaycamp.com

Camp Mona

This program operated by the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach is offering a few different early childhood camps. These camps are for ages of 12 months to 5 years old. The camps are Monday-Friday, it all starts on June 23 and will end on Aug. 29. 154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach, thehamptonsynagogue.org/camp-mona

Camp Shine

Camp Shine is offering a variety of summer camps for both children and entire families. One of their camps will only run in June, while the rest will span from early June to late August. There is something for everyone, whether you are 20 months or 13 years old. Activities include music, crafts, outdoor play and more. 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, shinenyc.net/services/hamptons-summer-camps

Hampton Baseball Camp

At these week-long summer camps athletes between the ages of 4 to 14 will have the opportunity to participate in full day or half day camps starting on June 16 and ending on Aug. 29. Softball camps for the same age group will also be available. 36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Ross School Summer Camps

Campers have the flexibility to choose from a wide variety of engaging programs that encourage curiosity, teamwork and personal growth. STEM enthusiasts can dive into robotics and coding with the Vex Robotics System, where they’ll design, build and program robots while developing problem-solving skills. Those with a passion for the arts can explore visual arts, experimenting with painting, drawing, sculpture and fashion design, while performing arts campers will gain confidence in music, dance, drama and even filmmaking. For young athletes, the multisport program offers expert coaching in soccer, basketball, baseball and more, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship through skill-building sessions and friendly competitions. Nature lovers can join the Naturalist Explorers program, where they’ll study local wildlife, hike scenic trails and participate in hands-on experiments in the Ross School’s gardens and science labs. 739 Butter Lane. Bridgehampton, ross.org/summer/camp

Westhampton Beach Arts Academy

This academy has various camps running from July 7 to Aug. 22. Although they are all theater camps, each week will bring something unique as those who are participating learn and perform a different show. Camps vary in age groups from ages 6 to 17. 76 Main Street Westhampton Beach, secure.whbpac.org

YMCA

For those who want their children to create new friendships while also remaining physically active, the YMCA in East Hampton does exactly that. At the Y, between June 30 and Aug. 22, camps will be available for kids ages 3 to 15. Camps at this location are split up into three different groups: sports camp, pre-teen camp and teen camp. Those in the sports camp will only attend once a week, those in the pre-teen camp attend twice a week and finally, those in the teen camp attend three times a week. This summer, four different sessions will be held. The first begins on June 30 and the last starts on Aug. 11. All sessions run for two weeks except the final session, which only lasts one week. 2 Gingerbread Ln, East Hampton, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter