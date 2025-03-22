Eugene Richard Samuelson Remembered as Passionate Artist

Eugene Richard Samuelson

Eugene Richard Samuelson, an artist whose work has graced the cover of Dan’s Papers, died peacefully from complications of diabetes on Feb. 15 in Amagansett. He was 85.

Born on October 18, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gene pursued his passion for art at The Museum School of Art in Philadelphia graduating in 1961. Moving to New York City after release from active duty in the U.S. Army, his training as an illustrator led him to a career as an art director, initially designing titles for feature and industrial films before transitioning into advertising. His deep love for the process and craft of production expanded his role beyond art direction into the role of film producer and director.

He thrived in the world of making broadcast TV commercials, enjoying his colleagues and projects. Over the years, he worked with a variety of clients, including toy makers and spirits brands. He often found himself in Los Angeles, California, collaborating with fellow creatives and immersing himself in the work of television commercial production — a field he truly loved.

Gene’s devotion to his wife of 57 years, Judith (nee Winchell), was the guiding force of his life. The couple met in Nantucket. They lived in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The couple moved to Montclair, NJ to raise their two sons. After a brief period in Baltimore, Gene and Judy retired to Amagansett.

He was a loving father to his sons, Alexander and Colin, and embraced his daughters-in-law, Jill and Tracie, with equal love and warmth. His five grandchildren — Benjamin, Grace Rose, Jesse, Connor and Matthew — were a constant source of pride and joy. His close family also included his beloved nephews Neil, Adam, and Gregory Feinberg.

With the soul of the artist he was, Gene had a lifelong appreciation for all the arts. He found great joy in watercolor painting and photography and was an enthusiastic admirer of Broadway musicals and opera. His love of movies was a constant throughout all his years. He was a great cook and had a particular fondness for Chinese food — one of many simple pleasures that brought him happiness.

Gene’s in-laws have been present in Amagansett since the early 1960s. From the start of their union, joining Judith to visit family, he came to love the area immensely, especially as an artist. Retiring to the area, he became involved in local arts groups. He joined the East End Artists alliance, volunteering time and skills freely, eventually as Treasurer of the group. He and dear friend, Frank Sofo, formed a group, affectionally termed “The Wednesday Group” for the day the group of plein air painters would travel the South and North Forks looking for interesting sites to capture in their paintings. He made many friends in this group and his art hangs from the walls of family and friends alike.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Rose Samuelson (née Kaiser), as well as his beloved sister, Barbara Feinberg (née Samuelson).

To honor Gene’s life and artistic legacy, a memorial gathering will be held in summer 2025. Friends and family will be invited to celebrate Gene’s life while enjoying his artwork — a fitting tribute to a man whose creativity touched so many lives. Details to follow. Donations welcome to East End Hospice at eeh.org